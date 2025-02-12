Apple Arcade: All the new games for March 2025

Apple Arcade is getting two new puzzle games in March 2025, as well as an array of updates for existing titles. While it’s a relatively quiet month for the subscription service, it’s worth noting it recently got an influx of great games in Balatro+, Final Fantasy+, Three Kingdoms HEROES, and Trials of Mana+.

The momentum hasn’t kept up into March, but with so many strong games already launching in 2025, it’s not such a big deal. Plus, a lack of major new releases will leave time to catch up on every other game on the service. (It might be time to finally play the excellent, underrated Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, for example.)

For those still keen to jump into new games on Apple Arcade this month, here’s all the titles launching on 6 March:

Piano Tiles 2+ (Kooapps) – “The original and all-time classic piano game is getting fine-tuned with exciting new features for Apple Arcade. Players around the world can tap along to their favourite tunes, joining over 1 billion fans in this satisfying rhythm game. Players must avoid the white tiles and tap the black ones in perfect sync with the melody to achieve the highest score.”

Crazy Eights: Card Games+ (MobilityWare) – “This is the classic card game reimagined with unique new rules, an exciting competitive leaderboard, various modes, and fun new themes. Players match cards by colour or number in a race to shed their hand first, offering an engaging mix of luck and fast-paced strategy.”

Read: Apple Arcade is getting 15 new games, including Trials of Mana

The real meat of this month’s offering arrives in updates for a range of games, with each adding in new content, including some sweet Valentine’s Day-themed challenge packs. Here’s which games are being updated, and what you can expect in each drop:

Bloons TD 6+ – The new update introduces the all-new Rogue Legends game mode, a rogue-lite adventure featuring a randomly generated, replayable single player campaign.

– The new update introduces the all-new Rogue Legends game mode, a rogue-lite adventure featuring a randomly generated, replayable single player campaign. What the Golf? – Play the lovely new Love Birdies special day pack.

– Play the lovely new Love Birdies special day pack. Wheel of Fortune Daily – The new update kicks off Valentine’s Week, featuring new Valentine’s Day-themed puzzles every day.

– The new update kicks off Valentine’s Week, featuring new Valentine’s Day-themed puzzles every day. Tomb of the Mask+ – Jump into a new Samurai colour quest pack.

– Jump into a new Samurai colour quest pack. A Slight Chance of Sawblades+ – Unlock new character Deeno the Dino, the new Meteorite Sawblade, and the new Dinoland Background.

– Unlock new character Deeno the Dino, the new Meteorite Sawblade, and the new Dinoland Background. Castle Crumble – The new update adds the Mystic Marsh Kingdom, featuring 40 brand new levels, the Moss King challenge, and the Mystic March Conquest mode.

We expect more games to arrive from April 2025 onwards, but stay tuned to see what else is in store.