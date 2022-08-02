Every new game coming to Apple Arcade in August

News

Apple Arcade is set to get four new games in August, including a fresh, new Konami-developed Bomberman.
3 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
Image: Konami

Apple Arcade is set to have a quiet August, with just four major titles landing on the service in the coming weeks – but that doesn’t mean there isn’t something to shout about. There’s a new Jetpack Joyride game from Australia’s Halfbrick Studios (Fruit Ninja), and the headlining game this month is a surprise new Bomberman title developed by Konami: Amazing Bomberman.

This online battler lets you jump into a number of brand new stages that change according to rhythm beats. It appears the game will retain classic 2D Bomberman style of battling – placing bombs and tricking your opponents into getting flamed – with a musical twist.

Here’s the official description for Amazing Bomberman, launching on 5 August 2022:

Amazing Bomberman is a brand new Bomberman game featuring stunning visuals and fantastic music created exclusively for the game. Enjoy thrilling battles on stages that change to the rhythm of the music. Players can have exciting battles through Online Battles or Friend Battles, collect customisable items, and also hone their skills in Practice Mode. 

Image: Konami

The following games are joining the brand new Bomberman adventure on Apple Arcade in August 2022:

  • Jetpack Joyride 2 (19 August) – An Apple Arcade Original from Australia’s Halfbrick Studios (Fruit Ninja) that follows a jetpack-riding pilot known as Barry Steakfries as he destroys mysterious experiments and romps through odd laboratories.
  • My Talking Tom+ (12 August) – An App Store Great that functions as a virtual pet. Adopt a cartoonish cat, feed them, pet them, and keep them company on their many travels.
  • Love You to Bits+ (26 August) – An App Store Great that features point-and-click adventure gameplay that spans ‘all around the universe’. You’ll follow a rookie space explorer on this puzzle journey, and collect hidden objects to repair your robot girlfriend as you travel.

Read: Cooking Mama: Cuisine! review – a delicious distraction

While this month’s offerings are fairly slim, a brand new Bomberman fighter is a welcome sight, and should entice those with a competitive streak.

Apple Arcade is a monthly subscription service that introduces new games, including original titles, every week. It costs AU $7.99 per month, and gives you access to a stellar library of exclusive games on iPad, iPhone and Mac laptops that includes hits like Wylde Flowers, Cooking Mama: Cuisine!, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, and more.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

