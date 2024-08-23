News

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will drop its live service features in November

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is technically being shut down, but it will live on.
23 Aug 2024 9:04
Leah J. Williams
animal crossing pocket camp

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Popular mobile app Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is shutting down on 28 November 2024, with live service support ending. But as Nintendo has confirmed in an email sent to players, this won’t be the end of the game.

While other Nintendo mobile games have been shuttered unceremoniously in recent times, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will live on, as Nintendo plans to launch a new, paid version of the app in the coming months. It sounds like this version will be functionally similar to the original Pocket Camp, as players will be able to transfer their save data and progress, and continue playing with the new version of the game.

All you need to do is link your Nintendo Account to your version of Pocket Camp, and you’ll be able to download this data on the new app. It’s expected that all progress will carry over, including friendship levels for villagers – although the status of Leaf Tickets is currently unclear.

As Nintendo has revealed, Leaf Ticket sales will cease two days before the closure of the original Pocket Camp, although they can be redeemed until the end date. Given the paid version of Pocket Camp will remove live service elements like microtransactions, it’s unknown how Leaf Tickets will be transferred.

Read: 6 cosy games to play if you like Animal Crossing 

As an added note, Pocket Camp Club subscriptions will also end with the shuttering of the original Pocket Camp, and players will no longer be charged for this service going forward.

What to expect of the paid version of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

Nintendo has confirmed the new, paid version of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will maintain the same “basic gameplay and controls” as its predecessor. That said, it will not carry over the in-app purchases or subscription services.

Players will pay once to access the app, and then all in-game items and features will be earnable. That said, some items like Market Boxes and gifts will no longer be available. You will also not be able to visit other players’ campsites, so there not be multiplayer elements in this version of the game.

Leaf Tickets will also not be useable or transferrable, but there is hope they’ll be translated in some way, so players aren’t out of pocket. (That said, it might be a good idea to spend your final Leaf Tickets ASAP, just in case.)

Nintendo has promised a new look and fresh details for the new version of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp in October 2024, so stay tuned for more.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

