Amusnet has released a selection of its games in Spain and Portugal through a collaboration with GoldenPark.

The Bulgarian developer has launched a curated selection of its online slot games in both jurisdictions a part of an ongoing strategy to increase its footprint in southern Europe while allying with respected local brands.

Golden Park has been operating as an online casino in Spain since 2012 and branched out into Portugal two years ago.

Amusnet Titles Now Available In Spain And Portugal

The parallel launch with GoldenPark will see some of Amusnet’s most popular slots feature across both countries.

In Spain, the partnership will allow GoldenPark.es to showcase popular titles such as 20 Extra Crown, 20 Golden Coins, Orient Story Deluxe, 100 Power Hot, and Secrets of Cairo.

Players in Portugal will have access to the likes of 20 Golden Coins, Cocktail Rush, 100 Power Hot, 7 Crystals, and Hot Deco through GoldenPark.pt.

20 Golden Coins by Amusnet

Edwin Cruz, Managing Director at Amusnet Spain, welcomed the deal.

“GoldenPark’s commitment to player satisfaction makes them a great partner for Amusnet,” he said.

“We are proud to see our games live on both platforms and confident this partnership will deliver exceptional value to players in Spain and Portugal.”

That thought was echoed by Víctor Sánchez, the manager of GoldenPark’s online casinos in both countries.

“The simultaneous launch of Amusnet games on GoldenPark Spain and Portugal marks another step in our mission to deliver a premium and fully personalized gaming experience,” he said.

“With an increasingly broad and diverse catalog, we remain committed to offering our customers content tailored to their tastes and preferences, further strengthening our dedication to excellence in both markets.”

100 Art of Gold by Amusnet

Amusnet’s September Release: 100 Art Of Gold

Amusnet has also announced the release this week of 100 Art of Gold, a state of the art addition to its portfolio of online casino games.

The stylish 5-reel slot has 100 fixed paylines and features 10 symbols, with the Clover as the Stacked Wild and Lucky Dollar as the Scatter.

The Stacked Wild symbol appears on the second, third, and fourth reels of the game and substitutes for all other symbols, except for the Scatter.

Amusnet has been keen to highlight that as well as the dynamic feel of the game, there is an aesthetic quality to enjoy.

“Beyond its mechanics, 100 Art of Gold impresses with a streamlined interface, high-quality graphics, and an immersive soundscape that create a polished and engaging atmosphere,” said a company release.

“Every detail is designed to keep attention on the central theme — the timeless allure of gold.

“With its balance of artistry and functionality, 100 Art of Gold is a title that combines visual appeal with thoughtful design, making it a standout addition to any game collection.”