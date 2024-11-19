Amazon’s Black Friday deals include Lego Animal Crossing, Sonic, Mario

Amazon is currently offering great deals on plenty of popular Lego ranges for Black Friday 2024, with the excellent Lego Animal Crossing, Lego Sonic the Hedgehog, and Lego Super Mario sets being heavily discounted. Whether you’re shopping for Christmas, or just a cheeky treat, there’s plenty available – but they are selling out fast.

With 20-50% off some sets, you can certainly see why. (And I’m certainly not bitter the Lego Animal Crossing K.K.’s Concert in the Plaza set is sold out already.)

Over the last few years, Lego has expanded its range with an array of fantastic gamer-adjacent sets, partnering with Sega, Nintendo, and PlayStation, and they all make for great set-pieces in any nerdy display. Personally, I keep my little Lego Animal Crossing town in a cabinet behind glass. It’s detailed and cute enough that it’s earned its spot.

Read: Lego Animal Crossing is the cure to whatever ails you

If you’re looking to expand your collection, you might want to browse Amazon for more.

Alternatively, here’s a rundown of the standout Amazon deals on video game Lego during Black Friday 2024. Note: The prices listed are in Australian Dollars ($AUD).

