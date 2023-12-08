News

 > News > Xbox

Alone in the Dark gets second delay, will now release in March 2024

Alone in the Dark is shifting so its developers can avoid Christmas crunch.
8 Dec 2023
Leah J. Williams
alone in the dark reboot game release date

PC

Image: THQ Nordic / Pieces Interactive

Share Icon

Alone in the Dark, the upcoming horror survival reboot from Pieces Interactive and THQ Nordic, has been delayed for a second time. While originally set to launch in late 2023, and then January 2024, it has now been pushed back to 20 March 2024. As with all delays, the move has been made for a good reason: to ensure developers don’t crunch over the holiday period.

In a statement, game publisher THQ Nordic confirmed the game’s January release date would put added pressure on developers during a time that should be more “jolly” for everyone.

“The year is coming to an end, and the Christmas holidays are upon us. However, until today, it didn’t seem that way for Pieces Interactive, the team developing our upcoming survival-horror game, Alone in the Dark,” the publisher said. “With our initially planned release date in January 2024, the Christmas season would have been filled with stress and anything but a jolly time for them.”

“Therefore, THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive have decided to give Alone in the Dark a new release date: March 20, 2024. The well-being of the teams is a top priority, and both companies want to avoid any potential crunch over the Christmas holidays. Furthermore, THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive want to ensure that the game not only meets but exceeds the expectations of the community, especially with the outstanding performances of Hollywood stars David and Jodie as the main protagonists.”

Read: Alone in the Dark reboot will star David Harbour and Jodie Comer

“We understand that many people are eagerly awaiting the release, but your patience will be rewarded. We are thrilled to scare the living daylights out of you on 20 March 2024.”

Despite this delay, there’s still plenty of reasons to look forward to the eventual release of the Alone in the Dark reboot. In an early preview of the game, which focussed on the horrifying adventures of young protagonist Grace, we saw a glimmer of its strong potential. This preview segment was littered with spooky happenings – including crocodiles in a mansion basement, and creepy mannequin-like figures moving on their own – with the scares being built naturally and without being too overt.

Should the rest of Alone in the Dark manage that balance of creeping horror well, this reboot will certainly make a mark in the modern survival horror genre – which the original Alone in the Dark helped pioneer.

For now, those looking forward to the game will need to stay patient until 20 March 2024.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
baldur's gate 3 dlc expansion
?>
News

The Game Awards 2023: The Complete List Of Winners

Check out the full list of winners from The Game Awards 2023.

Leah J. Williams
arkane lyon blade game awards 2023 news trailers announcements
?>
News

The Game Awards 2023: All the biggest news, trailers and announcements

Here's every major trailer and announcement featured during The Game Awards 2023.

Leah J. Williams
Monster Hunter Wilds
?>
News

Monster Hunter Wilds announced for 2024

Here's everything we know about Capcom's latest game.

Edmond Tran
Final Fantasy 16 DLC
?>
News

Final Fantasy 16: Echoes of the Fallen surprise dropped at TGAs 2023

Final Fantasy 16 will get two expansion packs, with the second being called The Rising Tide.

Edmond Tran
karlach baldur's gate 3 ending update
?>
News

Baldur's Gate 3 wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 walked away from The Game Awards 2023 with a total of five trophies.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login