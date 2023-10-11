News

Alan Wake joins Fortnite for Halloween celebrations

The story was a nightmare – and the nightmare was a hyper-coloured, weapon-filled battle royale.
11 Oct 2023
Leah J. Williams
PC

Image: Epic Games

Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake is joining the world of Fortnite, as part of its Fortnitemares 2023 Halloween celebrations.

The latest in-game season is vampire-themed, with players able to access new and returning weapons on the battlefield, like the Wood Stake Shotgun, Vampiric Blade, and Pumpkin Launcher.

New Fortnitemares Quests are now live, with each providing XP, and special Halloween-themed items (emotes, creepy gliders, bat-themed accessories, and more). Horde Rush has also returned as part of Fortnitemares, with this mode allowing you to test your survival skills as you head towards a towering Final Boss. Rewards for completing this model include a special Heart-o-Lantern Emoticon, and the gothic Batwing Bonespike Pickaxe.

As for Alan – he’ll be available as a collectible skin in the Item Shop “later” during Fortnitemares 2023 – presumably closer to the end of October, to align with the upcoming release of Alan Wake 2. Beyond his skin, players will also be able to purchase the Waking Nightmare Item Set, which includes a map, messenger bag, and a light stick (as seen in the initial Alan Wake 2 trailer).

We’ll learn more in the coming weeks, as Epic Games ramps up to reveal more about the writer’s inclusion in the popular battle royale game.

Alongside Alan, there are two other new characters crossing over into the world of Fortnite this season: Halloween‘s Michael Myers, and Disney’s Jack Skellington (with his standard and Santa costumes).

Jack will come with an array of cosmetics, including a Zero Back Bling, Peppermint Parasol Pickaxe, and a Sled Glider, as well as a number of emotes. Myers will be accompanied by a knife weapon, and what appears to be a pumpkin bomb.

As announced, Alan, Jack, and Michael will share the stage in Fortnitemares 2023, with each arriving over the course of October 2023. You can read more about their inclusion in Fortnite, and every new collectible item in the game, on the Fortnite blog.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

