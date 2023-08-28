News

 > News > Xbox

Alan Wake 2 adds Quantum Break’s Shawn Ashmore

Alan Wake 2 will feature more than a few familiar faces.
28 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
alan wake 2 shawn ashmore quantum break

PC

Image: Remedy Entertainment

Share Icon

Remedy Entertainment has officially announced actor Shawn Ashmore is joining the cast of Alan Wake 2, in the role of the mysterious Sheriff Tim Breaker. Ashmore’s appearance is notable for a number of reasons – largely, as he previously played the protagonist of Remedy’s Quantum Break, a game that has distinct ties to Remedy’s Connected Universe.

In the past, the studio has insisted that shared IP ownership with Microsoft Studios means that Quantum Break is not technically part of its ‘RCU’ – which currently comprises Alan Wake and Control – but the links between the games still exist. For example, Quantum Break introduced the first official teaser for Alan Wake 2 in its opening level. Teased connections between Control/Alan Wake 2‘s Mr. Door, and Mr. Hatch from Quantum Break also suggest the universes are more connected than they appear.

Now, there’s the appearance of Shawn Ashmore in Alan Wake 2. While many of Remedy’s games share actors – Matthew Porretta, the voice of Alan Wake, plays Dr Caspar Darling in Control, and Courtney Hope plays both Beth Wilder in Quantum Break, and Jesse Faden in Control – their characters are not often tied together.

Rather, their appearances are considered easter eggs for players following Remedy’s grand plan. In the case of Ashmore, it’s his character’s name that has caused a significant amount of speculation about his role.

Read: Everything we learned in the new Alan Wake 2 trailer

‘Tim Breaker’ is an intriguing choice for a name. While this likely relates Ashmore’s character to Sarah Breaker, the original sheriff of Bright Falls seen in Alan Wake, it also hints at Ashmore’s role in Quantum Break – as a ‘time breaker’ with unique temporal powers. Remedy has been known to include easter eggs in all its works, and for including obvious – yet endearing – puns in its character names.

‘Alan Wake’ is a character who must wake up from a nightmare. ‘Max Payne’ is a cop who suffers greatly throughout his adventures – and so on. Tim Breaker is a name with layers. It links Ashmore’s character with Alan Wake‘s past, suggests a connection to Quantum Break, and hints at the possibility of a greater Remedy crossover.

Whatever the case, it’s a neat nod to Remedy’s past – and Ashmore’s appearance lends a greater air of mystery to the upcoming game. We’ll find out more about the actor’s role when Alan Wake 2 launches for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 on 27 October 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Education & Student News News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Wordplay GamesHub Melbourne International Games Week Creative Victoria
?>
News

Apply for the WordPlay 2023 Games Writing Mentorship Program

GamesHub and Melbourne International Games Week are pleased to announce the return of the WordPlay Games Writing Mentorship Program

GamesHub
starfield game
?>
News

Free Starfield Launch Event Happening in Australia, Hosted by Bethesda

The Sydney-based event promises a variety of "immersive activites" to celebrate the launch of Starfield.

Edmond Tran
baldurs gate gog autumn sale
?>
News

GOG Autumn Sale 2023 features OG Baldur's Gate, and more

The latest GOG Autumn Sale features a range of classic RPGs for those hungry after Baldur's Gate 3.

Leah J. Williams
sea of stars game review roundup
?>
News

Sea of Stars – Review Roundup

Sea of Stars has achieved strong reviews ahead of launch. Here's what the critics are saying.

Leah J. Williams
starfield bethesda release date launch times september 2023
?>
News

Starfield: How to play the game in early access

Bethesda Game Studios has revealed the early access launch times for Starfield, and how keen players can join in.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login