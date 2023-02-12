Alan Wake 2 is in full production, completely playable

Alan Wake 2 is reportedly on track to release in 2023, as planned. According to a new financial report from developer Remedy Entertainment, it’s also now completely playable, from beginning to end. While the studio is currently working on a number of new titles, Alan Wake 2 has been flagged as a major priority, as the franchise has ‘high value’ for the company. It has a significant budget and scope, and this is being deployed well as the game enters ‘full production’ and developers begin work on refining it.

‘The game will soon have all content in place, and it is playable from start to finish,’ Remedy confirmed in February 2023. ‘We will then move onto polishing the experience. Alan Wake is a unique brand that holds high value for the company today.’

While Remedy has noted the recently-released Alan Wake Remastered has yet to generate any royalties, it expects interest in this remaster, and the franchise as a whole, to pick up with the imminent launch of Alan Wake 2. As one of the most anticipated games of 2023, it’s sure to attract an entirely new audience – even beyond those who played and enjoyed the original release on Xbox 360.

Elsewhere in its latest financial reports, Remedy confirmed a number of developments for projects in the works. Control 2 was confirmed as being in steady development, with ‘detailed concepts on the game vision and all creative areas including the gameplay, narrative and art’ now in the hands of Remedy.

‘We are pleased with the work the team has done and as of January 2023, the game has progressed into the proof-of-concept stage,’ the studio has announced. The project is a collaboration with 505 Games, and both studios are currently working on concepts.

Codename Condor, a mystery live service game, is also progressing steadily, with Remedy currently building the ‘right team’ for the project, which remains in the proof-of-concept stage. Codename Vanguard, another mystery game, remains in the proof-of-concept stage, although ‘significant expansion’ on this title was postponed until a nebulous 2023 date.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Max Payne 1&2 Remake has made ‘good progress’ as it continues through the concept stage. Remedy has expressed excitement about fans finally getting to play the original Max Payne adventures in newly remade form.

While Remedy’s financials, including revenue, have experienced a downturn in the last financial quarter, this is a reflection of the global economy as a whole – and the company’s reports are mirrored by others in the industry. As work on the studio’s latest titles continues, this downturn is expected to reverse.

Everyone can look forward to updates on Alan Wake 2, Control 2, Max Payne 1&2 Remake, Codename Condor, and Codename Vanguard in future.