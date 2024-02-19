News

Alan Wake 2 has sold 1.3 million copies so far, breaking Remedy records

Remedy Entertainment has big plans for the future of the Alan Wake franchise.
19 Feb 2024
Leah J. Williams
alan wake 2 gameplay trailer showcase

Image: Remedy Entertainment

Alan Wake 2 has sold 1.3 million units as of the beginning of February 2024, per a new press release from developer Remedy Entertainment. As revealed, that makes it the fastest-selling game from the studio so far, eclipsing hits like Control, Max Payne, and Quantum Break.

For a quick comparison, Control has sold over 4 million units to date since its launch in 2019. Given Remedy games tend to sell well over a long period of time, Alan Wake 2 has a firm chance to eclipse this result.

In addition, Remedy Entertainment has pledged to support Alan Wake 2 in future, with two paid DLCs on the way. Given precedent with Control, this may pave the way for a new, collected edition of Alan Wake 2 – and potentially a physical release. Whatever happens, it’s clear Remedy leadership is happy with the success of the game so far, and that it will continue to grow the Alan Wake franchise in future.

“We are happy with the start of Alan Wake 2’s sales,” Tero Virtala, Remedy CEO said. “The price point has also remained at a high level, and the game has already recouped a significant part of the development and marketing expenses.”

Read: Alan Wake 2 Review – Save The Writer, Save The World

“We will continue to develop the game to serve existing fans and attract new players and expect the game to continue selling well.”

According to Virtala, the successful launch of Alan Wake 2 has also paved the way for future projects at Remedy Entertainment: Condor, Control 2, and the upcoming Max Payne 1&2 remake collection.

Due to a relatively smooth launch for AW2, work on these projects has now sped up, and they are reportedly advancing at a steady pace. They will be a major part of Remedy Entertainment’s future, and the development of its Remedy Connected Universe (RCU).

As detailed by Virtala, the company has big plans for the RCU in future – and those plans include “growing and expanding” the universes of Control and Alan Wake. We can expect to see more from both franchises in the coming years, as Remedy continues to build out its unique video game universe.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

