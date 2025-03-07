Age of Mythology: Retold’s Immortal Pillars DLC introduces powerful Chinese myths

Age of Mythology: Retold has just introduced its most powerful faction yet, with the Immortal Pillars DLC ushering in ancient Chinese mythology and gods, alongside new architecture and culture. It’s a must-play pack for anyone looking to forge new paths in the game, with a hearty amount of new content to keep the game’s strategic battles fresh and ground-shaking.

The Immortal Pillars DLC arrives with twelve new gods, including Nüwa, Fuxi, Zhurong, and Shennong, all of which have their own unique god powers to shape your civilisation, and its military might. They also arrive alongside a range of new mythical units, inspired by legends.

One of these is Zhuque, the Vermillion Bird, which appears as a dazzling flying mythical unit, providing ground cover for your troops. There’s also the Yazi mythical unit, inspired by a tales of dragons, which is a fast-acting ground-based creature, and the Taowu, an ape-like unit with a charge attack. All are solid new additions to the Age of Mythology: Retold roster that allow for sweeping moves forward, clearing swathes from armies as you advance.

Of course, in addition to these beasts, you can also expect plenty of dragons, with fire-breathing attacks to cause a little more chaos on the battlefield.

If you’re somebody that likes a bit of story paired with your strategy combat, there’s also a meaty nine-chapter campaign included with this DLC, bringing you through tales of myths and legends – including the Four Pillars – and positioning you well to continue your battlefield domination.

Beyond being a simple expansion, it’s worth noting Immortal Pillars is also incredibly pretty, with its campaign taking you through a variety of colourful, dynamic landscapes across seven new maps. There’s dazzling sunset skies to accompany the arrival of gods and monsters, magical autumn plains where goddesses roam, and god rays aplenty in the story that surrounds your mythical pillars.

That’s not to mention the lovely architecture this pack introduces – new town structures and city walls with traditional flying eaves and a plethora of colours, magnificent temples, pagodas, statues, and more.

Immortal Pillars builds well on Age of Mythology: Retold, providing plenty of new content for players to enjoy. Given the base game is already impressive – we called it a “lovely, worthy remaster perfect for all players” in our review – this DLC is icing on top of a well-baked cake.

You can learn more about this DLC over on the Age of Empires website.