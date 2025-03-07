News

 > News > PC

Age of Mythology: Retold’s Immortal Pillars DLC introduces powerful Chinese myths

Immortal Pillars is a significant expansion on the base game.
7 Mar 2025 10:42
Leah J. Williams
age of mythology immortal pillars

PC

Image: World’s Edge

Share Icon

Age of Mythology: Retold has just introduced its most powerful faction yet, with the Immortal Pillars DLC ushering in ancient Chinese mythology and gods, alongside new architecture and culture. It’s a must-play pack for anyone looking to forge new paths in the game, with a hearty amount of new content to keep the game’s strategic battles fresh and ground-shaking.

The Immortal Pillars DLC arrives with twelve new gods, including Nüwa, Fuxi, Zhurong, and Shennong, all of which have their own unique god powers to shape your civilisation, and its military might. They also arrive alongside a range of new mythical units, inspired by legends.

One of these is Zhuque, the Vermillion Bird, which appears as a dazzling flying mythical unit, providing ground cover for your troops. There’s also the Yazi mythical unit, inspired by a tales of dragons, which is a fast-acting ground-based creature, and the Taowu, an ape-like unit with a charge attack. All are solid new additions to the Age of Mythology: Retold roster that allow for sweeping moves forward, clearing swathes from armies as you advance.

Of course, in addition to these beasts, you can also expect plenty of dragons, with fire-breathing attacks to cause a little more chaos on the battlefield.

If you’re somebody that likes a bit of story paired with your strategy combat, there’s also a meaty nine-chapter campaign included with this DLC, bringing you through tales of myths and legends – including the Four Pillars – and positioning you well to continue your battlefield domination.

Read: Age of Mythology: Retold review – Enter Baldr’s gate

Beyond being a simple expansion, it’s worth noting Immortal Pillars is also incredibly pretty, with its campaign taking you through a variety of colourful, dynamic landscapes across seven new maps. There’s dazzling sunset skies to accompany the arrival of gods and monsters, magical autumn plains where goddesses roam, and god rays aplenty in the story that surrounds your mythical pillars.

That’s not to mention the lovely architecture this pack introduces – new town structures and city walls with traditional flying eaves and a plethora of colours, magnificent temples, pagodas, statues, and more.

Immortal Pillars builds well on Age of Mythology: Retold, providing plenty of new content for players to enjoy. Given the base game is already impressive – we called it a “lovely, worthy remaster perfect for all players” in our review – this DLC is icing on top of a well-baked cake.

You can learn more about this DLC over on the Age of Empires website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

hordes of fate game
?>
News

Hand of Fate spin-off 'Hordes of Fate' announced

Spitfire Interactive has quietly announced its next major project.

Leah J. Williams
max mustard vr game toast interactive
?>
News

Toast Interactive's VR games have been pulled from the Meta Quest Store

The reasons remain unclear.

Leah J. Williams
ALT: Games
?>
News

Powerhouse announces brand new games festival, ALT: GAMES

ALT: Games is a brand new Sydney-based festival coming in April 2025.

Steph Panecasio
gcap 2024 theme defiance
?>
News

GCAP and the AGDAs return in October 2025

They're baaaaaaaack!

Leah J. Williams
cheetozard charizard cheeto
?>
News

Charizard-shaped Cheeto named 'Cheetozard' sells for US $88K

The world is a magical place.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login