News

 > News > Culture

Activision Blizzard to pay $35 million to settle misconduct charges

Activision Blizzard has agreed to pay the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to settle impending charges.
6 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
activision blizzard sec charges

Culture

Image: Activision Blizzard

Share Icon

Activision Blizzard has reportedly agreed to pay the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a total of US $35 million to settle charges including an alleged failure to maintain adequate disclosure controls, and violation of a whistleblower protection rule in relation to employee complaints of workplace misconduct.

The SEC stated the company had broken United States law by violating these rules, and alleged it lacked the tools to adequately deal with complaints brought by employees.

‘The SEC’s order finds that Activision Blizzard failed to implement necessary controls to collect and review employee complaints about workplace misconduct, which left it without the means to determine whether larger issues existed that needed to be disclosed to investors,’ Jason Burt, SEC Denver director said in a press release.

‘Moreover, taking action to impede former employees from communicating directly with the Commission staff about a possible securities law violation is not only bad corporate governance, it is illegal.’

Read: Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition deal hits major roadblocks

Activision Blizzard has now submitted to these charges, settling with the SEC via a significant payment. Notably, this settlement means the SEC charges will not be investigated further, and the matter will now be concluded.

‘We are pleased to have amicably resolved this matter,’ an Activision spokesperson reportedly told VGC. ‘As the order recognises, we have enhanced our disclosure processes with regard to workplace reporting and updated our separation contract language. We did so as part of our continuing commitment to operational excellence and transparency. Activision Blizzard is confident in its workplace disclosures.’

Despite recognition for Activision Blizzard’s internal overhaul, which has reportedly included stricter rules for employees and stronger support lines for all staff, it’s likely the SEC will continue to analyse the company’s next steps closely.

Over a period of several years, Activision Blizzard has been the subject of many lawsuits, largely stemming from an alleged ‘fratboy culture‘ at the company which alienated many staff, and contributed to a toxic workplace. In recent years, Activision Blizzard has worked to correct these mistakes, however, change is a difficult beast. Whether the company will learn from these lessons – delivered by the SEC and a variety of current and former staff members – remains to be seen.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
dragon age dreadwolf gameplay footage
?>
News

Dragon Age Dreadwolf gameplay leaks online

New footage from the upcoming Dreadwolf reportedly looks inspired by God of War.

Leah J. Williams
crossfirex game shut down
?>
News

CrossfireX will shut down in May 2023

CrossfireX joins a long list of live service games being shuttered in the first half of 2023.

Leah J. Williams
nina tekken 8
?>
News

Tekken 8 trailer confirms the return of Nina Williams

The latest fighter to enter the Tekken 8 arena is Nina, the stylish, gun-toting assassin.

Leah J. Williams
assassin's creed valhalla dawn of ragnarok grammy award
?>
News

Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC soundtrack wins Grammy Award

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok has taken out the first ever dedicated Grammy Award for video game soundtracks.

Leah J. Williams
marvel's wolverine game
?>
News

Marvel's Wolverine game could be out in late 2024

Marvel's Wolverine will also reportedly take place before the hero joins the X-Men.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login