News

 > News > Business

Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard merger approved in New Zealand

New Zealand has officially passed judgement on Microsoft's proposed Activision Blizzard deal.
8 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
new zealand verdict microsoft activision blizzard crash bandicoot

Business

Image: Activision Blizzard

Share Icon

New Zealand’s Commerce Commission has officially approved Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, after a long deliberation process. The news was revealed by Microsoft president Brad Smith, in a tweet flagging New Zealand as the 41st country to approve Microsoft’s plans.

‘With today’s approval from New Zealand, we’re cleared to move forward with our acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 41 countries,’ Smith said. ‘We will continue to work to resolve outstanding concerns and bring this deal to a close.’

According to documents filed with the Commerce Commission, the process of approval has been ongoing since June 2022, with back-and-forth submissions identifying a number of potential issues, and statements from multiple sides of the legal battle.

A final decision was ultimately based on the potential for Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard to inspire anti-competitive behaviour. On this basis, the Commission ruled that while Activision games like Call of Duty were popular, they were not ‘likely to be “must have” in order to compete with Microsoft in New Zealand.’

Read: Microsoft and Sony sign new Call of Duty deal

As of writing, Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard still has one major hurdle to clear – as the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has yet to hand down a final verdict. In April 2023, the CMA chose to block the proposed deal, as it was concerned Microsoft could gain an unfair advantage in the cloud gaming market. In response, Microsoft filed an appeal.

Following the deal’s approval by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the CMA appeals process accelerated, with Microsoft and the CMA entering renewed talks with the aim of passing an updated verdict.

Notably, the deal has also yet to pass in other, smaller regions – including Australia. Per documentation filed with the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, the deal is currently under consideration as analysts engage overseas regulators. The last update on progress was posted in February 2023, with a local verdict remaining suspended, as of writing.

Whether New Zealand’s decision to approve the deal will have an impact on Australia’s own reasoning remains unclear – but whatever the case, it appears Microsoft is now one step closer to finalising its acquisition plans.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
?>
News

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 release date announced

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be the 2023 instalment of the series, with development led by Sledgehammer Games.

Edmond Tran
Red Dead Redemption port for PS4 and Nintendo Switch
?>
News

Red Dead Redemption coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4

The Red Dead Redemption will seemingly have a boost in resolution on PS4 and Switch, but additional changes are unclear.

Edmond Tran
Anger Foot Devolver Digital
?>
News

Devolver Digital hosts Nintendo Direct parody to reveal several game delays

The delays include intriguing-looking Devolver games like Anger Foot, The Plucky Squire, and Skate Story.

Edmond Tran
Cult of the Lamb game development unity report
?>
News

More Aussies play video games than watch footy, new IGEA report claims

The Australia Plays 2023 report has revealed 81% of Australians now play video games.

Leah J. Williams
pokemon presents 2023 february
?>
News

How to watch the Pokemon Presents in August 2023

The latest Pokemon Presents will likely reveal more about upcoming DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login