1Spin4Win Lands 13 New Casino Partnerships In Latin America

Slot games provider 1Spin4Win has boosted its number of global partnerships to over 800 by securing deals with 13 online casino operators in Latin America.

The Polish-based studio was founded by industry professionals in 2021 and has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the iGaming industry.

It already boasts a portfolio of over 150 online slots and the developer’s growing list of partners includes Pin-Up, 1xBet, Blaze, Rox, BitStarz, LuckyDreams, RocketPlay, and GG.bet.

Getting To Grips With Latin America

Just last week 1Spin4Win announced it had teamed up with Fortuna Juegos, a Latin American iGaming platform that hosts content from around 200 providers of online casino games.

As a result of that collaboration, the studio’s entire portfolio joined its new partner’s library.

Among those titles are games designed specifically with the Latin American market in mind, continuing a strategy of producing regionally inspired content that should boost local appeal and engagement.

That approach saw the birth of titles such as 5×3 reel Jungle Wealth Hold and Win, featuring goofy monkey, sly serpent and fierce tiger, and 3×3 slot Coins Sniffer Hold and Win, where a streetwise dog searches for coins while navigating an urban, graffiti-rich backdrop.

Jungle Wealth by 1Spin4Win

Jaime Carvajal, Senior Sales Manager, said that the deal with Fortuna Juegos was a strong statement of intent.

“Our partnership with Fortuna Juegos represents an exciting opportunity for us to strengthen our global brand awareness and expand digital presence in the Latin American market,” he said.

“We are proud to bring 1spin4win’s games to a wider international audience.”

Following the news that 1Spin4Win had expanded in Latin America with 13 new partnerships, Carvajal said: “We are seeing steady momentum in the region, and recent deals clearly reflect this progress.

“1spin4win is excited to welcome new partners to its network and continue providing experiences that resonate with local players throughout Latin America.”

How 1Spin4Win Reeled In Success

The development studio was founded in 2021 and celebrated its fourth anniversary in May by reaching the milestone of having 150 slot games in its portfolio.

It began life producing classic fruit slots but soon realised that creating games with a unique angle or showcasing fresh gameplay and mechanics was the way to make a name for itself in a highly competitive industry.

The 1Spin4Win catalogue now includes a variety of slots, plus games with seasonal and themed titles and no-lines coin games which it first launched in 2023, such as Cash the Gold and Hold the Gold.

It is those non-linear games with coin symbols instead of traditional paylines where 1Spin4Win has broken the mould in terms of gameplay.

In July the company announced a strong period of growth for the first half of this year.

Compared to H2 2024, gross gaming revenue had shot up by 30.3%, bet count was up by 21% and bet volume had increased by 20.7%.

It had extended its distribution network by onboarding over 300 new partners in the first six months of 2025, including top-tier aggregators like SoftSwiss, Alea, Digitain, BetConstruct, and SoftGamings.

1Spin4Win also launched a new game format, a four-slot collection inspired by the cultural traditions of feudal Japan, with an original storyline that will run through subsequent releases.

Tiger’s Steps Hold and Win was the opening chapter and ranked among the top five Q2 2025 releases by bet count and was a chart-topper in April by virtue of number of bets.

In August it received eight nominations for the European iGaming Excellence Awards 2025, including Best Game Developer, Best iGaming Supplier and Rising Star In iGaming.

Award winners will be announced on October 30.