Unlocking Every Camo in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has launched with an expansive camo system, offering the most unlocks at release across Multiplayer, Zombies, Co-Op Campaign, Endgame, and Warzone. From basic military patterns to intricate mastery designs, grinding these cosmetics requires specific kills and headshots. Season 1 introduces additional Warzone camos and event rewards.

This guide details every challenge to help you complete your camo collection efficiently.

Multiplayer Camos

Military Camos

These foundational camos scale up in requirements, focusing on headshots for most weapons, point-blank kills for shotguns, general kills for melee, and destructions for launchers.

Camo Unlock Requirement Underbrush ARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 5 headshots Melee: 5 kills Shotguns: 5 point-blank kills Launchers: 5 kills or Scorestreak destructions Woodland ARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 10 headshots Melee: 10 kills Shotguns: 10 point-blank kills Launchers: 10 kills or Scorestreak destructions Slate Digital ARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 20 headshots Melee: 20 kills Shotguns: 20 point-blank kills Launchers: 20 kills or Scorestreak destructions Redwood ARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 30 headshots Melee: 30 kills Shotguns: 30 point-blank kills Launchers: 30 kills or Scorestreak destructions Poison ARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 40 headshots Melee: 40 kills Shotguns: 40 point-blank kills Launchers: 40 kills or Scorestreak destructions Toxic ARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 50 headshots Melee: 50 kills Shotguns: 50 point-blank kills Launchers: 50 kills or Scorestreak destructions Mountain ARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 60 headshots Melee: 60 kills Shotguns: 60 point-blank kills Launchers: 60 kills or Scorestreak destructions Stalker ARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 70 headshots Melee: 70 kills Shotguns: 70 point-blank kills Launchers: 70 kills or Scorestreak destruction Ruby Snake ARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 80 headshots Melee: 80 kills Shotguns: 80 point-blank kills Launchers: 80 kills or Scorestreak destructions

Special Camos

After all nine Military camos, tackle these three per weapon with tailored challenges like hipfire kills, attachments, or equipment interactions.

Diamondback (examples for select weapons):

M15 MOD O / RK-9 / Akita: 50 kills while moving

AK-27 / Razor 9mm / Carbon 57: 30 hipfire kills

Peacekeeper MK1 / MXR-17: 50 eliminations with 5+ attachments

And more (full list in game camo tracker).

Raptor:

AK-27 / Dravec 45 / Carbon 57 / Kogot-7: 2 kills without reloading (10x)

MXR-17 / Ryden 45k / Echo 12: 30 kills while/after sprinting

Full weapon specific feats apply.

Mainframe:

M15 MOD O / AK-27 / Peacekeeper MK1 / MXR-17: 20 kills with underbarrel launcher

DS20 Mirage / Carbon 57 / etc.: 50 eliminations with Gunfighter Wildcard (8 attachments)

Varied mobility and attachment challenges.

Mastery Camos

Camo Unlock Requirement Shattered Gold All Special camos on weapon + 3 kills without dying (10x) Arclight Shattered Gold on weapon + category requirements (e.g., 6 ARs/SMGs) + 10 double kills or better Tempest Arclight on weapon + on 30 weapons + 5 kills without dying (3x) Singularity Tempest on 30 weapons

Zombies Camos

Pack a Punch Camos

Camo Unlock Requirement Caustic Ash Ashes of the Damned Main Quest (Tier I Cursed, 3 Relics) Runic 1,000 PaP Level I kills on Ashes Molten Ash Ashes Main Quest (Tier II, 6 Relics) … (up to Exoplanet on Astra Malorum Tier III) Similar PaP kills and quests.

Military Camos

Progressive critical kills (100-1,000 for most weapons).

Camo Unlock Requirement Char 100 critical kills (ARs etc.); 100 point-blank (shotguns) … Up to Emerald Snake: 1,000 critical/point-blank.

Mastery Camos