Unlocking Every Camo in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone

8 Dec 2025 4:56
Jamie Davis
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has launched with an expansive camo system, offering the most unlocks at release across Multiplayer, Zombies, Co-Op Campaign, Endgame, and Warzone. From basic military patterns to intricate mastery designs, grinding these cosmetics requires specific kills and headshots. Season 1 introduces additional Warzone camos and event rewards.

This guide details every challenge to help you complete your camo collection efficiently.

Multiplayer Camos

Military Camos

These foundational camos scale up in requirements, focusing on headshots for most weapons, point-blank kills for shotguns, general kills for melee, and destructions for launchers.

CamoUnlock Requirement
UnderbrushARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 5 headshots Melee: 5 kills Shotguns: 5 point-blank kills Launchers: 5 kills or Scorestreak destructions
WoodlandARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 10 headshots Melee: 10 kills Shotguns: 10 point-blank kills Launchers: 10 kills or Scorestreak destructions
Slate DigitalARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 20 headshots Melee: 20 kills Shotguns: 20 point-blank kills Launchers: 20 kills or Scorestreak destructions
RedwoodARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 30 headshots Melee: 30 kills Shotguns: 30 point-blank kills Launchers: 30 kills or Scorestreak destructions
PoisonARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 40 headshots Melee: 40 kills Shotguns: 40 point-blank kills Launchers: 40 kills or Scorestreak destructions
ToxicARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 50 headshots Melee: 50 kills Shotguns: 50 point-blank kills Launchers: 50 kills or Scorestreak destructions
MountainARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 60 headshots Melee: 60 kills Shotguns: 60 point-blank kills Launchers: 60 kills or Scorestreak destructions
StalkerARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 70 headshots Melee: 70 kills Shotguns: 70 point-blank kills Launchers: 70 kills or Scorestreak destruction
Ruby SnakeARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 80 headshots Melee: 80 kills Shotguns: 80 point-blank kills Launchers: 80 kills or Scorestreak destructions

Special Camos

After all nine Military camos, tackle these three per weapon with tailored challenges like hipfire kills, attachments, or equipment interactions.

Diamondback (examples for select weapons):

  • M15 MOD O / RK-9 / Akita: 50 kills while moving
  • AK-27 / Razor 9mm / Carbon 57: 30 hipfire kills
  • Peacekeeper MK1 / MXR-17: 50 eliminations with 5+ attachments
  • And more (full list in game camo tracker).

Raptor:

  • AK-27 / Dravec 45 / Carbon 57 / Kogot-7: 2 kills without reloading (10x)
  • MXR-17 / Ryden 45k / Echo 12: 30 kills while/after sprinting
  • Full weapon specific feats apply.

Mainframe:

  • M15 MOD O / AK-27 / Peacekeeper MK1 / MXR-17: 20 kills with underbarrel launcher
  • DS20 Mirage / Carbon 57 / etc.: 50 eliminations with Gunfighter Wildcard (8 attachments)
  • Varied mobility and attachment challenges.

Mastery Camos

CamoUnlock Requirement
Shattered GoldAll Special camos on weapon + 3 kills without dying (10x)
ArclightShattered Gold on weapon + category requirements (e.g., 6 ARs/SMGs) + 10 double kills or better
TempestArclight on weapon + on 30 weapons + 5 kills without dying (3x)
SingularityTempest on 30 weapons

Zombies Camos

Pack a Punch Camos

CamoUnlock Requirement
Caustic AshAshes of the Damned Main Quest (Tier I Cursed, 3 Relics)
Runic1,000 PaP Level I kills on Ashes
Molten AshAshes Main Quest (Tier II, 6 Relics)
… (up to Exoplanet on Astra Malorum Tier III)Similar PaP kills and quests.

Military Camos

Progressive critical kills (100-1,000 for most weapons).

CamoUnlock Requirement
Char100 critical kills (ARs etc.); 100 point-blank (shotguns)
Up to Emerald Snake: 1,000 critical/point-blank.

Mastery Camos

CamoUnlock Requirement
Golden DragonAll Special + 10 rapid kills (15x)
BloodstoneGolden Dragon on category + 20+ consec. kills no damage (5x)
DoomsteelBloodstone on weapon + on 30 + 30 Elite Zombies
InfestationDoomsteel on 30 weapons
