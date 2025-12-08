Unlocking Every Camo in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has launched with an expansive camo system, offering the most unlocks at release across Multiplayer, Zombies, Co-Op Campaign, Endgame, and Warzone. From basic military patterns to intricate mastery designs, grinding these cosmetics requires specific kills and headshots. Season 1 introduces additional Warzone camos and event rewards.
This guide details every challenge to help you complete your camo collection efficiently.
Multiplayer Camos
Military Camos
These foundational camos scale up in requirements, focusing on headshots for most weapons, point-blank kills for shotguns, general kills for melee, and destructions for launchers.
|Camo
|Unlock Requirement
|Underbrush
|ARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 5 headshots Melee: 5 kills Shotguns: 5 point-blank kills Launchers: 5 kills or Scorestreak destructions
|Woodland
|ARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 10 headshots Melee: 10 kills Shotguns: 10 point-blank kills Launchers: 10 kills or Scorestreak destructions
|Slate Digital
|ARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 20 headshots Melee: 20 kills Shotguns: 20 point-blank kills Launchers: 20 kills or Scorestreak destructions
|Redwood
|ARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 30 headshots Melee: 30 kills Shotguns: 30 point-blank kills Launchers: 30 kills or Scorestreak destructions
|Poison
|ARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 40 headshots Melee: 40 kills Shotguns: 40 point-blank kills Launchers: 40 kills or Scorestreak destructions
|Toxic
|ARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 50 headshots Melee: 50 kills Shotguns: 50 point-blank kills Launchers: 50 kills or Scorestreak destructions
|Mountain
|ARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 60 headshots Melee: 60 kills Shotguns: 60 point-blank kills Launchers: 60 kills or Scorestreak destructions
|Stalker
|ARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 70 headshots Melee: 70 kills Shotguns: 70 point-blank kills Launchers: 70 kills or Scorestreak destruction
|Ruby Snake
|ARs/SMGs/LMGs/Marksman Rifles/Sniper Rifles/Pistols: 80 headshots Melee: 80 kills Shotguns: 80 point-blank kills Launchers: 80 kills or Scorestreak destructions
Special Camos
After all nine Military camos, tackle these three per weapon with tailored challenges like hipfire kills, attachments, or equipment interactions.
Diamondback (examples for select weapons):
- M15 MOD O / RK-9 / Akita: 50 kills while moving
- AK-27 / Razor 9mm / Carbon 57: 30 hipfire kills
- Peacekeeper MK1 / MXR-17: 50 eliminations with 5+ attachments
- And more (full list in game camo tracker).
Raptor:
- AK-27 / Dravec 45 / Carbon 57 / Kogot-7: 2 kills without reloading (10x)
- MXR-17 / Ryden 45k / Echo 12: 30 kills while/after sprinting
- Full weapon specific feats apply.
Mainframe:
- M15 MOD O / AK-27 / Peacekeeper MK1 / MXR-17: 20 kills with underbarrel launcher
- DS20 Mirage / Carbon 57 / etc.: 50 eliminations with Gunfighter Wildcard (8 attachments)
- Varied mobility and attachment challenges.
Mastery Camos
|Camo
|Unlock Requirement
|Shattered Gold
|All Special camos on weapon + 3 kills without dying (10x)
|Arclight
|Shattered Gold on weapon + category requirements (e.g., 6 ARs/SMGs) + 10 double kills or better
|Tempest
|Arclight on weapon + on 30 weapons + 5 kills without dying (3x)
|Singularity
|Tempest on 30 weapons
Zombies Camos
Pack a Punch Camos
|Camo
|Unlock Requirement
|Caustic Ash
|Ashes of the Damned Main Quest (Tier I Cursed, 3 Relics)
|Runic
|1,000 PaP Level I kills on Ashes
|Molten Ash
|Ashes Main Quest (Tier II, 6 Relics)
|… (up to Exoplanet on Astra Malorum Tier III)
|Similar PaP kills and quests.
Military Camos
Progressive critical kills (100-1,000 for most weapons).
|Camo
|Unlock Requirement
|Char
|100 critical kills (ARs etc.); 100 point-blank (shotguns)
|…
|Up to Emerald Snake: 1,000 critical/point-blank.
Mastery Camos
|Camo
|Unlock Requirement
|Golden Dragon
|All Special + 10 rapid kills (15x)
|Bloodstone
|Golden Dragon on category + 20+ consec. kills no damage (5x)
|Doomsteel
|Bloodstone on weapon + on 30 + 30 Elite Zombies
|Infestation
|Doomsteel on 30 weapons