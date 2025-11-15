Tyler the Creator Drops into Fortnite: Everything You Need to Know

Fortnite has just added to their icon series, Tyler the Creator, now joining in on that fun. Heading into the Item Shop refresh on November 14, they have a full blown collab that has everyone talking. Tyler’s bringing his weird, colourful aesthetic to the game with some true to form skins, cool tracks, and a bunch of extras. The entire lineup, prices, and how long you’ve got to jump on this before it disappears.

Every Cosmetic in the Tyler x Fortnite Collection

The two main outfits capture Tyler’s essence perfectly, from his bold Chromakopian outgoing style to a more laid back version.

Here’s a complete rundown of what’s in the shop, including prices. Mix and match or grab the bundle to save some V-Bucks:

Chromakopian Outfit (three styles + mask toggle): 1,500 V-Bucks

Tyler, the Creator Outfit (three hat colors + cel-shading): 1,500 V-Bucks

Lil' Golf Cart Emote: 500 V-Bucks

Thought I Was Dead Emote: 500 V-Bucks

Dynamite, the Exploder Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks

Mini Tyler Back Bling: 400 V-Bucks

Golf Pink Wrap: 500 V-Bucks

Chroma Green Wrap: 500 V-Bucks

Chromavox Microphone (for festival vibes): 800 V-Bucks

Earfshaker Drums (another festival): 800 V-Bucks

Chroma Contrail: 600 V-Bucks

Tyler, the Creator Bundle (includes the EARFQUAKE Jam Track): 3,200 V-Bucks

Converse Chuck 70 'Cherry Bomb' by GOLF WANG: 1,000 V-Bucks

What Jam Tracks Can You Actually Play?

No Tyler collab would be complete without his music, so Epic hooked up the fans with three of his tracks. You can unlock these at 500 V-Bucks each, the list of tracks are listed below:

EARFQUAKE

Sticky

Ring Ring Ring

Fortnite x Tyler, The Creator



Jam Tracks

– EARFQUAKE (2019) – Tyler, The Creator

– Sticky (2024) – Tyler, The Creator

– Ring Ring Ring (2025) – Tyler, The Creator



Difficulty Chart Levels below pic.twitter.com/j3k9y324ue — FireMonkey (@FireMonkey) November 14, 2025

How Long is it Staying in the Shop?

The collaboration goes live on November 15 at 7 p.m. ET, so if you’re reading this on launch day, you can get involved now. You’ve got until Sunday, November 30, to grab anything from the collection.