Tyler the Creator Drops into Fortnite: Everything You Need to Know

15 Nov 2025 6:35
Jamie Davis
Fortnite has just added to their icon series, Tyler the Creator, now joining in on that fun. Heading into the Item Shop refresh on November 14, they have a full blown collab that has everyone talking. Tyler’s bringing his weird, colourful aesthetic to the game with some true to form skins, cool tracks, and a bunch of extras. The entire lineup, prices, and how long you’ve got to jump on this before it disappears.

Every Cosmetic in the Tyler x Fortnite Collection

The two main outfits capture Tyler’s essence perfectly, from his bold Chromakopian outgoing style to a more laid back version.

Here’s a complete rundown of what’s in the shop, including prices. Mix and match or grab the bundle to save some V-Bucks:

  • Chromakopian Outfit (three styles + mask toggle): 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Tyler, the Creator Outfit (three hat colors + cel-shading): 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Lil’ Golf Cart Emote: 500 V-Bucks
  • Thought I Was Dead Emote: 500 V-Bucks
  • Dynamite, the Exploder Back Bling: 300 V-Bucks
  • Mini Tyler Back Bling: 400 V-Bucks
  • Golf Pink Wrap: 500 V-Bucks
  • Chroma Green Wrap: 500 V-Bucks
  • Chromavox Microphone (for festival vibes): 800 V-Bucks
  • Earfshaker Drums (another festival): 800 V-Bucks
  • Chroma Contrail 600 V-Bucks
  • Tyler, the Creator Bundle (includes the EARFQUAKE Jam Track): 3,200 V-Bucks
  • Converse Chuck 70 ‘Cherry Bomb’ by GOLF WANG : 1,000 V-Bucks

What Jam Tracks Can You Actually Play?

No Tyler collab would be complete without his music, so Epic hooked up the fans with three of his tracks. You can unlock these at 500 V-Bucks each, the list of tracks are listed below:

  • EARFQUAKE
  • Sticky
  • Ring Ring Ring

How Long is it Staying in the Shop?

The collaboration goes live on November 15 at 7 p.m. ET, so if you’re reading this on launch day, you can get involved now. You’ve got until Sunday, November 30, to grab anything from the collection.

Jamie Davis

My gaming journey ignited at age nine with my first console, a gift from my parents. The Xbox 360 era cemented games as my passion, fueled by epics like Halo 3, Call of Duty: World at War, and FIFA. A lifelong follower of streaming since its pre Twitch Amazon roots, I dove into writing in 2021,now my full time career. I spotlight influencers across YouTube, Twitch, and Kick, while tackling broader entertainment and tech stories.

