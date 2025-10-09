At the heart of Digimon Story Time Stranger is an endlessly complex battle system which allows for many viable strategies and unique builds, but can also create traps for players to fall into. This guide will help you get off to building your perfect team that can stand you in good stead throughout the game, while avoiding common mistakes that can ruin a playthrough.

Despite the new mechanics in Time Stranger, the rock-paper-scissors mechanic between the Vaccine, Data and Virus types has been at the core of every Digimon game going back to even earlier, less loved editions such as Digimon World 3. The team doesn’t have to be perfectly balanced, but it requires at least one of each, and you can expect to face much more diverse foes in the mid-game – don’t fall into the trap of focusing only on Vaccine Digimon just to counter the Virus type enemies, or you’ll come unstuck later on.

You’ll also want to make sure that your team is balanced in terms of what they’re there to do in your team. Putting too much emphasis on sheer firepower can leave your team too vulnerable, especially against the tougher bosses. You’ll want a good mix of damage dealers, tanks/walls, and support Digimon to be ready for every situation.

Lastly, while you can plan for the perfect team of final evolutions, you’ll be playing most of the game on the lower tiers. It’s important to keep in mind not only what you’ll end up with, but how you’re going to get there.

We’ve picked out the best of each type, but feel free to experiment. There are many more viable options than these, but you can’t go wrong with these S-Tier picks for each category.

Digimon Story Time Stranger Build Guide

Damage Dealers

When all said and done, damage output is the most important part of any team. Focusing too much on it can be a common pitfall for players, but you’re going to need some heavy hitters to get the job done. These three are the best options available.

Wargreymon

Terra Force is capable of dealing enormous amount of damage and the Agumon > Greymon > Wargreymon line can be your primary hitter throughout the entire game.

Metalgarurumon

Far from a one-trick pony, Metalgarurumon has great coverage of all kinds of attacks. If you’re building a team that’s going to only be reliant on one or two damage dealers, Metalgarurumon is your most versatile option.

Coronamon

If you’re a little concerned about the fragile nature of building your main damage dealer, Coronamon might be your preferred option. A higher HP and defense allows Coronamon to be the more robust of the three options while Corona Flame gives great offense.

Equipment

There are plenty of equipment synergies that can take your DPS to new levels, and the main ones to go for are Critical Focus, Elemental Mastery, Multi-Strike, and Speed Boost. These will all increase your damage, speed, and frequency to allow you to strike first with overwhelming force.

Tanks

Keeping your own team alive is the second most crucial job of a successful Digimon build, and these three can build an unbreakable wall that will hold off enemy attacks from your attacking and support Digimon.

Craniamon

A legendary defensive powerhouse, with the ability to deploy Breath of the Gods without the three-second limit, creating an unbreakable wall for your heavy hitters.

Jesmon

Another royal knight which offers data type, vital in the mid-game onwards when more diverse enemies beyond just virus types begin to appear.

Vikemon

Excellent defense and HP make Vikemon the archetypal tank, and is also available through picking Gomamon as a starter, which is the easiest early game choice.

Equipment

Omniguard and Status Shield are important for boosting the defense even further, while

Taunt Generator is a must-pick for ensuring that attacks are actually being directed at your Digimon who can absorb them. While these aren’t support builds, a Regeneration Module can also be a good pickup.

Support/Utility

Healing and other useful abilities like clearing status effects and enemy buffs should always feature in at least some way in your team. With some offensive options included, these Digimon can be a versatile bunch and you should pick one that can also cover up some other holes in your side, whether that’s in damage, tankiness or type weaknesses.

Seraphimon

Not only does Seraphimon have great healing potential, but they can also dish it out if required too, making them a great balanced option.

Mastemon

A DNA evolution coming from useful mid-game Digimon, the final phase will give you excellent all-round support ability.

MarineAngemon

For pure healing ability, it doesn’t get any better. The team-wide full heal is so powerful that it can be the foundation stone of several different team builds and give you greater flexibility with your offensive options.

Equipment

As well as the obvious Regeneration Module, MP Efficiency and attachments to boost defense, support Digimon are a good pick for other equipment that doesn’t fit into any one particular type. Skill Sharing Plus, Bond Amplifier and Scanner Enhancement are all great pickups here.