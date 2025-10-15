Battlefield has always placed a large emphasis on its vehicles. So yes, firefights and your reflexes in them are important, but at the end of the day, it’s about dominance – and that can be achieved with heavy armor as much as it’s possible to strategically outflank and outgun your enemies with a light vehicle.



Vehicles have always been a cornerstone, and in Battlefield 6, DICE has pushed them to their most refined, tactical, and explosive form yet. At the end of the day, though, raw firepower doesn’t win the day – your knowledge of the vehicles does. They are just as important as finding the right Battlefield class for you, so here are five tips to help you become a true master of all Battlefield 6 vehicles.

Battlefield 6 Vehicles Guide

Tanks Give You Raw Firepower – But Positioning Is Still Key

Let’s start big and bold, and of course, that can only mean tanks. Battlefield 6’s revamped tank models are devastating, but they’re also massive targets, due to their sheer size. Our biggest tip, should you find yourself in that armored tin-can: don’t rush objectives head-on, instead use the terrain to your advantage and always, always angle your armor toward enemy fire to reduce incoming damage, if need be.



Also, equip some smoke and proximity sensors too; these will save your butt more times than you can count. Remember, tanks aren’t indestructible fortresses. If you position yourself poorly or you get ambushed without some good ol’ infantry support, it’s game over for you and your trusty tank, especially if the enemy team sports some engineers or drones. So – stick with your squad, let them be your spotter, and use the mobility of your tank to your advantage.

Ground Transports Can Give You Much-Needed Mobility

APCs, hovercrafts, and armored transports are your team’s mobile backbone, if we had to choose one class of vehicles to fit that role. In Battlefield 6, these vehicles have evolved beyond being bullet sponges, as they’re pretty much deployable units with built-in repair modules and support abilities.

Use your transport’s turret to suppress enemies, park near objectives to create forward spawn points, and rotate your vehicle so passengers have better lines of fire. The hovercraft, in particular, thrives on speed and unpredictability.

Zigzag across terrain and use its amphibious nature to hit enemies from unexpected angles.

Drones and Utility Vehicles Are A Wild Card to Be Used Wisely

Drones and other gadgets have become a real-life scenario soldiers of today have to be educated about, and they’re a real threat to any operation. DICE noticed that and really doubled down on gadgets with Battlefield 6, especially those pesky drones. There are recon drones, repair bots, and even futuristic mini tanks, which all add new layers to your vehicle strategy.

Drones can spot enemies for you, without you being in harm’s way directly, or even paint targets for missile strikes. The most useful ability is the repair vehicle feature, even mid-battle.

These gadgets are perfect for players who prefer to stay behind enemy lines, but still help their battle-buddies. Combine these gadgets with the engineer perks, and you’ve got yourself a support class to be reckoned with.

Helicopters Are True Lifelines For Your Team

Helicopters are the trickiest vehicles to master, but one of the most rewarding.

In Battlefield 6, each chopper feels distinct, which surprised us at first. From agile scout helicopters perfect for reconnaissance to heavy gunships that can turn entire zones into no-fly areas, you’ve got a lot of ground to cover

The key is communication, as much as that will pain the “I don’t use comms” crowd among you. Use your gunner’s view effectively and never hover for too long, as anti-air missiles will make you regret it instantly, trust us. Fly low, weave between buildings, and always have a quick escape route planned. And please, if you’re transporting troops, don’t nose-dive into objectives like a hero.

Fighter Jets Are Devastating In The Right Hands

Luckily, DICE has done some tweaking in regards to dogfights, as they now feel smoother than they ever did, but you’d best be using this newfound smoothness to control your bird properly, rather than doing flashy manoeuvres like the Battlefield classic Rendezook. Understanding throttle control, altitude management, and your radar separates the rookies from the aces here.

If you know Battlefield, you know that there’s a counter to every seemingly indestructible gadget or vehicle, and the fighter jet is no different. So stick to hit-and-run attacks, strafe around ground vehicles, and try to maximize your firepower in order to turn the tide of the battle. Use your flares to counter lock-ons, and use the radar ping feature in order to support your team, even if you’re not landing kills at that very moment.

Another tip? If you do happen to get into a dogfight and you lose sight of your enemy, don’t spin like a headless chicken, trying to find them in the clouds. Climb, stabilize your flight pattern, and try to reorient yourself, because flying in a panic gets you killed faster than any anti-air-gun ever could.