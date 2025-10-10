Battlefield 6’s imminent release is gaining plenty of traction after a huge successful beta, with many praising it as a return to form for the series after a succession of disappointing entries. To further cement itself in audiences’ good graces, Battlefield 6 has brought back the Rendezook manoeuvre.

Dog tags, the unlockable cosmetics that a player receives upon completing certain challenges, are in it for any player who manages to pull this off, adding an added incentive on top of the simple flair of pulling it off.

What is a Rendezook?

The Rendezook is a complex manoeuvre that requires a player to jump out of their aircraft mid-flight, use a bazooka to down an enemy jet, and then fall back into their own aircraft.

It sounds like a difficult thing to pull off, especially when you consider the sheer number of variables that come in an online, multiplayer environment. In fact, with it being such an infamous and difficult feat to pull off, which is now complete with a reward that players will no doubt be eager to show off upon receiving, Battlefield 6 will likely be rife with airborne players with bazookas in hand.

So, there might not be a consistent path towards success – instead, you’ll just have to keep trying to improve your aerial skills and your aiming until the stars align. With the post-release road map for Battlefield 6 having been previously announced by EA, you can rest assured that more opportunities to meet these challenges will come through new maps and weapons.

It’s worth noting that while you can pick up dog tags from defeated opponents, you won’t be able to use those yourself, meaning that the only way to unlock this particular dog tag is to actually pull off the maneuver yourself.

Who Invented the Rendezook?

The Rendezook is a famous example of how the community can have a collaborative role in the culture of a given game. A viral video back in the days of Battlefield 3 popularised the phenomenon, but some would say that the origins went back even further, to a video that came out during the days of 2002’s Battlefield 1942, where a YouTuber Stun_Gravy (real name Anders Lodahl) popularised it.

In Battlefield 2042, the Rendezook was made an official in-game event, marking a point of recognition which has continued through to the latest entry.