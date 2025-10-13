Battlefield 6 is similar to other multiplayer shooters, like say Call of Duty, but it differs in one deciding factor – team composition. Yes, it’s chaotic, explosions are everywhere, jets are screaming overhead, and teammates ping god-knows-what, but in this case, picking the right class for your playstyle is the difference between life and a frustrating loss.

Battlefield 6’s vastly improved multiplayer has seen DICE revamp the class system, which blends the classic Battlefield roles you know and love with new perks in order to further specialization, knowing exactly what you want to bring to the battlefield is more important than it ever was. So we’ve compiled a quick breakdown of what each brings to the fight – and the best class Battlefield 6 has to offer for certain play-styles.

What is the Best Class in Battlefield 6?

The Assault – The Classic Soldier

If you love chaos, sprinting headfirst into firefights, and constantly being in the thick of it, without ever considering your teammates (most of the time), the Assault class is for you. Equipped with assault rifles, medkits, and self-revive gadgets, this class excels at storming objectives and reviving teammates mid-battle.

They’re not subtle, but they don’t need to be – they’re literally Battlefield 6’s shock troops. These classic soldiers are perfect for aggressive players who hate camping and thrive under fire. Just remember, running in without a plan gets you killed faster than an RPG to the face.

The Engineer – Fixing Things, Shooting Stuff

Luckily, you don’t just have the rough grunt trying to blow up stuff – we also have the engineers, who are the backbone of every successful team in Battlefield 6. They can repair broken-down vehicles, deploy turrets to keep a wave of enemy players at bay, and turn tanks into death traps for the other side.



If you love playing support classes in other games (of which there are two in this Battlefield), the Engineer might be right up your alley. Granted, you will mostly look at the mayhem from behind the frontlines, but you can still rack up kills if you’re crafty enough. These guys are especially powerful on maps that are vehicle-heavy, like deserts or open terrain.

The Support – I Need Ammo, Sarge!

As another support class, it is called…well, the support. These are the unsung heroes of Battlefield, if you played the earlier entries. They’re not flashy, they’re not particularly cool or have the biggest loadout – but they’re always there if you run out of ammo.



Support classes can deploy ammo crates, suppress the enemy with LMGs, and keep their squad stocked and ready. This is an awesome class for more defensive players, who are team-oriented, rather than trying to be the top of the killboard. Entire choke points can be held down with a couple of these guys, if played correctly.

The Recon – I’ve Got My Eyes On You

We know you hate them and love them at the same time – the Recon. If you’ve never hunted one down, because that guy was spending way too long in the same damn bush, sniping you just after you spawned in, you don’t know the feeling – but playing at this guy is equally as empowering as it is frustrating to play against.



Patience is his biggest virtue, and positioning is his best skill. Equipped with long-range rifles and motion sensors, the recon controls the flow of combat from afar. The key here, though? Map knowledge and staying mobile. Especially with Battlefield 6’s destructible environments, once an angry squad has zoned into your position, your sniper nest won’t last long.

The Specialist – Pretty Special, That One

This class is new even to us, but the specialist seems to blur the lines between traditional roles seasoned veterans are already familiar with. The specialist can utilize grappling hooks, healing drones, and recon beacons, letting you mix and match classic abilities – it may well be the best class Battlefield 6 has to offer.



This is the perfect class for players who like to experiment and even want to find new synergies, by ziplining onto a tank and planting explosives from above.

Our Final Tip: Know Your Role!

Battlefield has always been about teamwork, and Battlefield 6 doubles down on that philosophy. A squad with balance – Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon, for example – will crush a group of lone wolves every single time, especially if you hook up on Discord for some good ol’ comms.