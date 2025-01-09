There’s plenty of fantastic games set to launch in January 2025, with headliners including a reboot of Carmen Sandiego, the return of Donkey Kong Country, and the releases of two major PlayStation 5-exclusives on PC. Between catching up on the biggest titles of 2024 and your own personal gaming backlog, there’s plenty of other titles worth watching out for.

Here’s all the biggest video games launching in January 2025:

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana (PS4, PS5, Switch) – 7 January

“Originally conceived as a reimagining of the 16-bit console classic Ys III: Wanderers From Ys, this fan-favourite entry returns, newly remastered as Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana. Nearly 15 years after its previous release, longtime fans can look forward to numerous improvements and upgrades, including an all-new voiceover for legendary protagonist, Adol Christin.”

Freedom Wars Remastered (PS5, PS5, PC, Switch) – 10 January

“In a dystopian future, the world is ravaged by pollution and depleted of natural resources, and humanity lives in sprawling prison complexes called Panopticons. Anyone born into this hellscape are deemed ‘Sinners’. Players seek their freedom by volunteering for extremely dangerous combat operations to compete with other Panopticons for what remains of the planet’s dwindling resources.”

Hyper Light Breaker (PC, Early Access) – 14 January

Image: Heart Machine

“Enter the Overgrowth, a new realm in the world of Hyper Light. Play alone or with friends to explore open worlds, create new builds, rip through hordes and overcome the Crowns and the Abyss King. Breaker is a brand new entry in the Hyper Light franchise, with a unique story fully realized in 3D for the first time.”

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) – 16 January

“Help Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong recover their precious banana hoard from the villainous Tiki Tak Tribe in Donkey Kong Country Returns HD for Nintendo Switch! Stomp enemies, blast through barrels, and ride rockets and mine carts (and even Rambi the rhino) in 80 levels across nine worlds.”

Tales of Graces f Remastered (PS4, PS4, Xbox, PC, Switch) – 17 January

“Tales of Graces f Remastered is an action RPG with high-speed battles that allow you to switch between fighting styles to match your play style. Experience a touching story full of adventure that dives into the true meaning of bonds and friendship.”

Dynasty Warriors: Origins (PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – 17 January

“Walk your own path and become a true warrior. The protagonist has lost his memories, but his body still remembers how to fight. To survive in the war-torn times, further growth is essential. Only through countless battles and encounters will the path forward be revealed.”

Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles (PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC Switch) – 23 January

“Like Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Jedi Power Battles begins with players fighting their way through a Trade Federation ship. On Tatooine, Naboo, and Coruscant players take down a variety of enemies and bosses including battle droids, mercenaries, Tusken Raiders, and Darth Maul (pre-bifurcation).”

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (PC) – 23 January

“After escaping Midgar, the City of Mako, Cloud and his friends overcome the boundaries of faith and step into the unknown wasteland. A vast world with many characteristics awaits, as well as a new story where you will run through fields on chocobos to freely explore points of interest.”

SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – 24 January

“SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada is the brand-new sci-fi third-person shooter project from Bandai Namco Entertainment that lures users into the world of Amasia – where they will experience firsthand how Humans and Artificial Intelligence – known in the game as Magus, would intertwine. Players will join the SYNDUALITY universe as ‘Drifters’ – a role who makes a living by collecting a rare resource known as ‘AO Crystals’.”

Eternal Strands (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) – 28 January

Image: Yellow Brick Games

“Decades ago, the Enclave unexpectedly sealed itself away from the rest of the world. A once powerful center of magical wonders now lies dormant. After finding a way through the believed-to-be impenetrable barrier, a band of Weavers – powerful magic users who blend sword and sorcery to devastating effect – must peel back the mysteries of this lost land.”

Carmen Sandiego (iOS, Android) – 28 January

“Celebrating what will be Carmen Sandiego’s 40th anniversary, this new game offers an exciting chapter in the beloved franchise, continuing Carmen’s journey as a vigilante who now steals from thieves to protect the world’s treasures.”

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Xbox Series X/S) – 28 January

“Step into the role of a powerful War Mage, defend the rift from the grotesque mob, and embrace the chaos of orc annihilation. The castle doors are thrown wide open to exciting new features, including: four-player co-op, deeper progression systems, rogue-lite build options, expanding level variety and vast outdoor fantasy environments, spectacular physics and ridiculous orc deaths, visceral third-person shooter and melee combat.”

Virtua Fighter 5 REVO (PC) – 28 January

“The legendary fighting series makes its Steam debut with Virtua Fighter 5 REVO! Challenge the greatest fighters in the world in the ultimate remaster of the classic 3D fighter, now featuring Rollback netcode support, gorgeous 4K graphics, and all the bone-crunching, martial arts combat of the renowned original.”

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero (PS4, PS5, PC, Switch) – 30 January

“Set sail to save the day in this colorful strategy RPG! Join Marona – a gifted young girl with the power to speak to Phantoms – as she traverses the ocean world of Ivoire, providing aid to those in need. When a fleet of ghost ships attack, it’s up to Marona and her new friend Apricot to assemble the legendary crew that once defeated these spectral foes.”

“Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat.”

Sniper Elite: Resistance (PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC) – 30 January

“The acclaimed Sniper Elite franchise returns with a new lead operative. Infiltrate occupied France and fight alongside the French Resistance to stop the Nazis developing an insidious new wonder weapon that could change the course of the war.”

Hello Kitty Island Adventure (PC, Switch) – 30 January

Image: Sunblink / Sanrio

“Discover eight unique regions, from the ocean’s depths to an island in the clouds! Run, float, swim, and dive around the world to uncover hidden treasures and mysteries, all while listening to over 50 tracks of original music. Engage with stories both epic and cozy, from braving volcanoes filled with treacherous lava to throwing birthday parties for all your new friends, all while piecing together the ultimate secret behind Friendship Island.”

Citizen Sleeper 2 (PS4, PS5, PC, Switch) – 31 January

“The highly anticipated sequel to one of 2022’s most acclaimed RPGs, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector takes players to the Starward Belt, a richly realised, ramshackle set of habitats in an asteroid belt full of secrets, stories, and characters trying to make ends meet.”