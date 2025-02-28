Get ready for more video games! March 2025 is set to be a big one. While some games have managed to drop out of this month’s offerings in the last few weeks, it’s still a very strong period ruled by a bunch of great-looking headliners, including the long-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

We’ve got a cool new life simulator landing in early access this month (inZOI), cosy adventures, co-op adventures, a neat Aussie-made Carmen Sandiego return, another big WWE 2K game, and so much more. Even if you haven’t caught up on your backlog, the games keep coming.

Here’s all the big video games releasing in March 2025.

Two Point Museum

Release Date: 4 March 2025

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

“As fledgling curators, you have the task of designing and refining your very own museums to create the ultimate guest experience. Coordinate Experts on far-flung expeditions to discover new Exhibits, generating Buzz to entice droves of knowledge-hungry guests who will expect top info-tainment if they’re to leave impressed.”

Carmen Sandiego

Release Date: 4 March 2025

Platform(s): PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

“VILE is back on the scene, and for once, ACME and Carmen Sandiego have a common enemy. In a rare and temporary alliance, the world’s greatest thief must track down the syndicate before they can pull off their next big heist.”

The Sims 4: Businesses & Hobbies

Release Date: 6 March 2025

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

“In The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies Expansion Pack, we invite you to discover what artistic passions add a spring to your step. Start a small business to show off your crafty creations and rake in the Simoleons as you master two new skills that will shape your future and add colour to your life every day.”

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars

Release Date: 6 March 2025

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

“A hero’s destiny is written in the stars. The legendary Konami video games Suikoden I and Suikoden II have now been remastered in HD! … All background illustrations have been upgraded to HD. Updated effects breathe new life into the pixel art animation. New environment sound effects to immerse yourself in this fantasy world.”

FragPunk

Release Date: 6 March 2025

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

“FragPunk is a fast-paced 5v5 hero shooter with power-up cards that change the rules of each round! Choose your hero, your weapons, and pick from a selection of cards that dramatically change the rules of engagement!”

Split Fiction

Release Date: 6 March 2025

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

“Mio and Zoe are contrasting writers – one writes sci-fi and the other writes fantasy – who become trapped in their own stories after being hooked up to a machine designed to steal their creative ideas. They’ll have to rely on each other to break free with their memories in-tact, working together to master a variety of abilities and overcome diverse challenges while jumping between sci-fi and fantasy worlds in this unexpected tale of friendship.”

Sugardew Island

Release Date: 7 March 2025

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

“Sugardew Island is an intentionally uncomplicated cozy farm shop sim, crafted by a tiny indie dev team. We developed Sugardew Island so you can unwind, relax, and enjoy your beloved genre. Take care of your animals and your farm, sell your goods to the cute Forest Folk, upgrade your farm and fulfill small orders from the Harmony Tree to fill the tiny island with life again.”



Wanderstop

Release Date: 11 March 2025

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

“Wanderstop is a narrative-centric cozy game about change and tea. Playing as a fallen fighter named Alta, you’ll manage a tea shop within a magical forest and tend to the customers who pass through. But Alta does not want to be here. And if she gets her way, the tea shop will be nothing but a brief and painful memory.”

Expelled!

Release Date: 12 March 2025

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS

“April, 1922. Verity Amersham (voiced by Amelia Tyler, Baldur’s Gate 3) is a scholarship student at one of England’s top boarding schools. She’s always tried to be good – making her the perfect patsy when a prefect is pushed out a window. Can you keep Verity from being expelled?”

WWE 2K25

Release Date: 14 March 2025 (Early Access begins 7 March)

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

“WWE 2K25 brings you an unparalleled lineup of current Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers. The 300+ stacked roster spans multiple generations and features Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Undertaker, ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jade Cargill, and more.”

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Release Date: 20 March 2025

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

“Become a lethal shinobi Assassin and powerful, legendary samurai as you explore a beautiful open world in a time of chaos. Switch between these two unlikely allies as you discover their common destiny. Master complementary play styles, create your shinobi league, customise your hideout, and usher in a new era for Japan.”

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

Release Date: 20 March 2025

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

“The massive sci-fi adventure returns for a new generation. Explore the planet Mira and defend yourself against enemies using giant, weaponised robots. The visually enhanced edition of this open-world RPG contains newly added story elements and more.”

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

Release Date: 21 March 2025

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PC

“Awaken the blade within you and reverse your fate in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls! Engage in thrilling battles with powerful sword abilities and characters from this legendary anime franchise. Choose your favourite character and unleash their unique sword abilities! Take advantage of each character’s unique abilities and command the flow of battle to find an opening that spells defeat for your enemies.”

Atomfall

Release Date: 27 March 2025

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

“A survival-action game inspired by real-life events, Atomfall is set five years after the Windscale nuclear disaster in Northern England. Explore the fictional quarantine zone, scavenge, craft, barter, fight and talk your way through a British countryside setting filled with bizarre characters, mysticism, cults, and rogue government agencies.”

The First Berserker: Khazan

Release Date: 27 March 2025

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

“The First Berserker: Khazan is a hardcore action RPG based on the Dungeon Fighter Online (DnF) video games universe … Set 800 years before the events of DnF, the game unfolds on the continent of Arad and explores the untold story of Khazan, the first Berserker.”

inZOI (Early Access)

Release Date: 28 March 2025

Platform(s): PC

“inZOI is a life simulation game where the player can alter any aspect of their world to create unique stories and experiences. Just like in the real world, you can find jobs to make a living while forming deep relationships through interactions.”

Stay tuned to GamesHub for news, reviews, interviews, and features about these upcoming video games.