Mario Tennis is back, with Mario Tennis Fever arriving on the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. The game is part of the long-running Mario Tennis series, which started on the original Nintendo Entertainment System way back in 1984.

Mario Tennis Fever is a sequel to Mario Tennis Aces, which came out on the Nintendo Switch in 2018. The game looks promising on paper, but will Mario Tennis Fever be a big hit for Nintendo on the Switch 2?

RPG Story Mode Makes a Return

Although Mario Tennis Aces was praised for its fun gameplay, the Adventure Mode was lacklustre and a big disappointment. Thankfully, Nintendo has gone back to its roots with an exciting-looking RPG story mode for Fever.

The new mode will offer a deep single-player experience, mini games, and other RPG elements. The story will take Mario and friends to a remote island, where they are transformed into babies and must learn tennis skills from scratch.

The game will feel and play much like Mario Baseball, as you help the babies defeat their opponents to return to normal size in typical Mario fashion. There will be a real emphasis on character growth and skill throughout the RPG story mode.

Biggest-Ever Roster & Popular Game Modes

The Nintendo character roster has grown massively over the years, and there are 38 playable characters in the new Mario Tennis Fever game. Alongside the usual faces, baby versions are in the game, including Baby Mario, Baby Luigi, and Baby Daisy.

A host of rackets are also available, with unique elements and special abilities. Flame Shots will blow your rival away, while the Ice Racket will create a slippery surface on the tennis court. Players can combine characters and rackets for a unique gameplay experience every time.

The story mode is the standout, but the traditional tournaments are always popular. Mario Tennis Fever will also have Trial Towers and Mix It Up Mode. Whether you want to get stuck into the deep RPG story or just fancy a quick game, Fever will have something for everyone.

Is Mario Tennis Fever Available on the Original Nintendo Switch?

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Nintendo’s latest biggest release, is available for both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. However, compromises were made, with the Switch 2 version offering the ultimate Metroid 4 experience.

Nintendo has made the decision to make Mario Tennis Fever a Switch 2 exclusive. The title will not be available on original Switch hardware, which will no doubt upset a few.

The new Mario tennis game will join a growing list of Switch 2-only games. Many Switch 1 games have received Switch 2 upgrades, while the likes of Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Kirby Air Riders are exclusive to Nintendo’s new hybrid gaming machine.

Mario Tennis Fever will offer Swing Mode, which will make the most of the Joy-Con 2 controllers. Traditional buttons and joysticks can also be used.

This title is also the perfect game for Nintendo to show off its impressive HD Rumble 2 feature. Nintendo’s version works much like the PS5’s Adaptive Triggers, though Sony has the edge in this department.

The likes of Metroid 4, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch 2 Edition) use HD Rumble 2 to great effect – Mario Tennis Fever will be looking to follow suit.

Fever to Smash Past the Competition

Fever will be the first official sports game exclusive to the Switch 2. It will also be the first Mario tennis game since 2018’s Aces. Mario Tennis Fever is hoping to stand the test of time and remain the best tennis game on the second-generation Switch console.

We are still waiting for an official tennis title on the Switch 2, but the original Switch is packed full of racket-swinging experiences. Aces is up there with the best, though Fever should beat its predecessor in every department.

With the Switch 2 being backwards compatible, many playable tennis games are available for the new hybrid. Tiebreak+ offers a solid tennis experience, while AO Tennis can be fun at times. You can also find several indie tennis titles on the online Switch store.

With Nintendo behind the project, Mario Tennis Fever will be a hard title to topple. The gameplay looks solid, the graphics are exceptional, and the RPG story mode could be fun. Fever will be available for the Switch 2 in February 2026.