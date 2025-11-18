Saros is an upcoming Sony Interactive Entertainment game, developed by Housemarque for the PlayStation 5. The action shooter is not a direct follow-up to Returnal, considered more a spiritual or pseudo-sequel to the original PS5 exclusive.

Although the two games will have many similarities, Saros will be a unique adventure with different settings and gameplay mechanics. Here’s everything we know and what to expect from Housemarque’s new third-person action title.

How Saros Will Differ from Returnal

Saros’ Unique Gameplay Elements

One of the biggest differences between Saros and Returnal is the progression. Returnal focuses on rogue-like reset progression, with the game entering a continuous respawn-type mechanic when your character dies.

Saros has the usual permanent progression, though save points are still unavailable. When Returnal was released, players lamented its brutal challenging nature. However, Housemarque addressed the controversy by adding a “Suspend Cycle” feature, allowing players to save and quit mid-run.

Every time you die in Returnal, your character will lose everything, and you restart at your ship or a specific checkpoint after the first act. However, certain key elements will be permanently unlocked, such as equipment and abilities.

A Suspend Cycle will also be used in Saros. Players can use the system to save their progress from day one, though if you die during a run, you will not be able to reload your save point in typical rogue-lite fashion.

The gameplay and graphics will be similar in both titles, although things will be turned up a notch in Saros. September’s State of Play gave us an extended look at the game, showing off its stunning graphics.

The title introduces a shield to block enemy projectiles, which is unavailable in Returnal. The “Second Chance” mechanic is also intriguing, allowing for immediate revival after the first death, preventing your run from ending early.

Players also have the chance to choose their loadouts at the beginning of the game. Saros allows you to pick a starting weapon, unlike Returnal’s system of acquiring weapons throughout your playthrough.

While Returnal has a punishing restart system, Saros is trying to level the playing field with its permanent upgrades and defensive options. Still, we are expecting the gameplay to be just as challenging and rewarding.

Players Will Investigate Planet Carcosa

Unlike Returnal’s alien planet Atropos, Saros will take place on Carcosa, which is also a hostile location overrun by alien life forms. The planet will continue to evolve, changing with each death cycle.

The plot centres around protagonist Arjun Devraj. A Soltari Enforcer, Devraj is a soldier dispatched to investigate a lost off-world colony. Of course, the shape-shifting Carcosa will throw up plenty of surprises along the way.

Equipped with the special Soltari Shield and the weapon of your choice, the soldier must navigate the time loop while facing masses of powerful enemies and dark secrets. Arjun must figure out the recurring cycle while coming back stronger and wiser each time he dies.

Whilst on the mysterious planet, he will fight his way to safety using various weapons. Devraj will also dodge and absorb projectiles using his high-tech shield.

Is Saros a PlayStation Exclusive?

Just like Returnal, Saros is an exclusive for Sony’s PS5 console. The game is being developed by Housemarque, which was acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment in June 2021.

Even though Returnal was one of the first big titles on PS5, the game’s graphics and gameplay hold up remarkably well today, and Saros looks to follow suit. All first-party Sony titles look sensational on PlayStation, especially the PlayStation 5 Pro.

Many PlayStation exclusives, including Returnal, have made their way to Steam. Although nothing is official yet, we anticipate that Housemarque’s game will be available to PC users at some point in the future. All PlayStation titles on Steam will be playable on the upcoming Valve Steam Machine, which is looking to compete with PS5 and Xbox Series X.

When Will Saros Release?

With Returnal being a success for Sony, a second game from Housemarque was always going to arrive. Development of Saros started in 2021 and was officially unveiled at State of Play in February 2025.

Saros is expected to release on PlayStation 5 on March 20th, 2026. The game will also be enhanced for PlayStation 5 Pro, with improved visuals and performance promised by the developers.