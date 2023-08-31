All the biggest video games releasing in September 2023

The floodgates are officially open. The great deluge of video games for the end of the year has begun. September 2023 kicks off an absolutely massive final stretch, with the arrival of Bethesda’s Starfield, and a smorgasbord of other blockbuster releases, from Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, to Mortal Kombat 1, Baldur’s Gate 3 on PlayStation, and beyond.

Now is the time to stretch your legs and breathe in some fresh air – because it’ll be hard to see much of it in the coming weeks. Here’s every major video game releasing in September 2023.

Starfield

Image: Bethesda

Release Date: 1 September (Early Access) | 6 September (General Release)

Platform(s): Xbox Series X/S, PC

After years of waiting, players will finally get their hands on the long-awaited Starfield from 1 September 2023 (in early access). In this planet-faring adventure, you are a lone hero wandering the vast reaches of space, contending with hostile forces in your quest to explore the unknown. In your journey, you’ll meet a variety of unique factions, make friends, and forge a path through the stars.

Starfield is set to be one of the biggest video games of 2023, so it feels right to kick off September with its long-awaited launch.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larian Studios

Release Date: 6 September 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5

Baldur’s Gate 3 launched to rave reviews from PC players and critics alike in August 2023 – and in September, it’s finally time for PlayStation 5 players to learn what all the fuss is about. When the game launches on the console, it will come complete with bug fixes and improvements, and a control system designed for PS5 to capture the full offering of the point-and-click experience.

For those who’ve yet to dive in – Baldur’s Gate 3 is a sweeping RPG of magic and mayhem, where every choice you make hauls you down a unique, magical path. You play as a hero infected with a strange parasite, and tasked with saving the entire world alongside a band of wild and weird characters. In short: it’s a blast, and you should certainly make time for it if you haven’t already.

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis

Image: Square Enix

Release Date: 7 September 2023

Platform(s): Android, iOS

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis has managed to slip into September 2023, with this mobile game launching for iOS and Android early in the month. So far, Square Enix has remained largely secretive about this title – but it’s filled with plenty of intrigue that should attract a firm player base.

In Ever Crisis, you’ll play through a reimagining of the events of the Final Fantasy 7 compilation, including the base game, Crisis Core, and other spin-offs, and learn more about the world of Midgar and its many inhabitants. According the game’s description, it will feature a whole new story, spotlighting the plight of mysterious anti-villain Sephiroth in new ways.

Fae Farm

Image: Phoenix Labs

Release Date: 8 September 2023

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PC

Anyone looking for a cosy escape in September 2023 should check out Fae Farm, the upcoming life-and-adventure sim from Phoenix Labs. In this cutesy adventure, you play a lone farmer charting a new world filled with magic and mysteries, attempting to balance farm living with the rigours of dungeon crawling and fighting back the forces of evil.

In our early preview of the game, we called it a “magical delight” that unfolds layers as it “expands its world of magic, and invites players to uncover the secrets of Azoria.” The best part is you don’t have to go it alone – because Fae Farm supports multiplayer for up to four travellers. Gather your friends, and get ready for a wholesome good time.

NBA 2K24

Image: 2K Games

Release Date: 8 September 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

The NBA 2K series returns in September 2023 with the launch of NBA 2K24, the new and improved basketball simulator. At this stage, you likely know what to expect from these annual releases: a refreshed roster of stars, improved graphics and gameplay tweaks, and a host of fresh modes to extend the experience.

In NBA 2K24, you’ll find an improved MyTEAM mode, a fresh badge system for MyPLAYER, and an upgraded Kobe Bryant career showcase called Mamba Moments. You can learn more about these inclusions on the NBA 2K website.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Image: Nintendo / Game Freak

Release Date: 13 September 2023

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are getting new DLC in September 2023, with the launch of The Teal Mask – part one of the games’ Hidden Treasure of Area Zero plot. In the Teal Mask, you’ll venture to the new region of Kitakami to discover brand new Pokemon, and a deep mystery that will lead into the second major Scarlet/Violet DLC, The Indigo Disk.

Along the way, you’ll be able to visit a special festival with unique foods and activities, grow closer with your Pokemon, and meet a host of characters that’ll help you along the way. There’s even a Pokemon Snap-like mechanic included in this adventure, which should provide hours of distraction.

Super Bomberman R 2

Image: Konami

Release Date: 13 September 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

The delightful Super Bomberman R is getting a sequel in September 2023, with a range of refreshed battle modes to keep the action fresh. Amongst these new modes is the debuting ‘Build-a-Bomb!’ mode which allows you to create your own custom stage using pre-built objects and traps.

When you’re not causing chaos for your fellow players, you’ll also be able to jump into solo or party mode gameplay in Super Bomberman R 2, with one mode offering chaotic-sounding 64-player online gameplay. You’ll certainly need to keep an eye on your opponents in that particular mode – but win or lose, it sounds like a real blast.

The Crew Motorfest

Image: Ubisoft

Release Date: 14 September

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

If you’re ready to rev your engines and live out your Days of Thunder dreams, The Crew Motorfest might be the September 2023 video game release for you. The latest entry in the long-running Crew franchise introduces a host of new vehicles to collect and conquer, and a fresh Hawaiian open world to explore.

The unique hook with this iteration of The Crew is that you’re not limited to a set racing career mode. Rather, you’ll have access to a rotating array of ‘playlists’ to enjoy, with each offering a themed campaign, races, and rewards. There’s plenty to choose from, and these playlists will be updated and expanded upon in future.

Lies of P

Image: Neowiz Games / Round8 Studio

Release Date: 19 September 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Lies of P might have one of the most unique concepts of all the video games listed here. It’s a reimagining of the classic story Pinocchio, but in the style of a harsh Souls-like. As Pinocchio – as in, the wooden puppet boy created by Geppetto – you’ll enter a dark and gothic world filled with beasts, and use your mechanical body to fight back.

As far as unique takes on popular stories go, Lies of P certainly has a special approach. It’s also got a gorgeous-looking aesthetic, with its world seemingly inspired by a steampunk aesthetic, complete with terrifying enemy mechs and gloomy Victorian streets. Lies of P is absolutely brimming with cool ideas.

Mortal Kombat 1

Image: NetherRealm Studios

Release Date: 19 September 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Mortal Kombat 1, the series reboot that reimagines the fighters of Mortal Kombat in an entirely new universe, launches in September 2023. Following in the footsteps of Street Fighter 6, it’s set to freshen up the fighting game scene with even more detailed gore and guts for new and returning players.

One of the core hooks of this Mortal Kombat entry, beyond the renewed timeline, is the game’s new Kameo Fighter system. Using this mechanic, players can call in special characters to help them take down their opponents. The planned post-launch character roster for the game also includes a range of heroes and villains from Warner Bros. and Amazon properties, like The Boys, The Suicide Squad, and Invincible.

Witchfire

Image: The Astronauts

Release Date: 20 September 2023 (Early Access)

Platform(s): PC via the Epic Games Store

Witchfire, an upcoming “dark fantasy rougelite shooter” isn’t just intriguing for its mix of high fantasy and first-person shooter, but also for its development team. It’s in the works at The Astronauts – the team behind the excellent first-person narrative game, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter. Members of the development team also previously worked on Bulletstorm, the first-person space pirate adventure praised for its entertaining combat system.

In Witchfire, you are a roving witch hunter tasked with taking down all manner of beasties, armed only with your wits, and a variety of unique guns. In September 2023, the title launches in early access via the Epic Games Store – and this should provide a meaty glimpse at all the bloody, magical action to come.

Payday 3

Image: Starbreeze Studios

Release Date: 21 September 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Payday 3 has big shoes to fill, given Payday 2 is one of the most popular first-person shooter and heist games of the last decade – but given the years of experience that Starbreeze has now had, this upcoming sequel could live up to those expectations.

In an early preview with the game, we found it very easy to slip back into the Payday mindset, thanks to new but familiar heists, and and honest brashness. “If you’d told me this was simply Payday 2 with a decade’s worth of post-launch improvements integrated into it, I would believe you,” previewer Edmond Tran wrote.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Image: CD Projekt Red

Release Date: 26 September 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting its first (and only) major expansion in September 2023, in the form of Phantom Liberty – a spy thriller with political themes. Once again, you’ll play as your version of V, and team up with the ghostly Johnny Silverhand to tackle the rising forces of evil.

This go around, you’ll need to save the New United States President from a conspiracy, working alongside Idris Elba’s Solomon Reed to save the world from “sinister political machinations”. Early previews for the game suggest this upcoming DLC is genuinely game-changing – and could overhaul Cyberpunk 2077 in a major way.

Mineko’s Night Market

Image: Meowza Games

Release Date: 26 September 2023

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PC

Mineko’s Night Market is a gorgeous-looking adventure game that stars the young Mineko, who moves to a new town filled with mysterious secrets, and a whole bunch of cats. The game is inspired by Japanese culture, and you’ll learn much more about it as Mineko goes on her way, solving puzzles and eventually restoring her town to prosperity.

If you’re looking for another cosy adventure for September 2023, you can expect Mineko’s Night Market to be as wholesome as they come. Beyond its cutesy art style, this game looks like it’ll tell a warm and intriguing tale – so keep an eye out for it when it launches later in the month.

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai

Image: Square Enix

Release Date: 28 September 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

The wonderfully named Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai is a new entry in the Dragon Quest franchise that adapts the action of the Adventure of Dai anime/manga series, in the form of a colourful cel-shaded action-RPG. In the game, you play as Dai and the Disciples of Avan as they tackle the forces of the mysterious Dark Army and work to perfect their skills as warriors.

As your journey begins, Dai is only a young boy with big aspirations – but as the plot advances, he’ll evolve to become a worthy hero, wielding magical powers in his quest to save the world alongside his friends.

EA Sports FC 24

Image: EA

Release Date: 29 September 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch

EA Sports FC 24, the rebooted version of the FIFA soccer franchise from EA, rounds out the massive list of video games for September 2023. While this entry rocks a complete facelift and new leagues, you can expect it will retain much of what players enjoy about the original FIFA franchise – tight soccer gameplay, and a plethora of unique game modes.

The hook EA is marketing for this latest entry is refreshed graphics using what it calls “HyperMotionV animation technology”, and a whole bunch of new teams to play around with. You can learn more about the upcoming game on the EA website.