[WIN] Score a Collector or Play Booster Box for MTG: Duskmourn: House of Horrors (Australia Only)

Score yourself a Collector or Play Booster box for MTG: Duskmourn: House of Horrors.
30 Sep 2024 16:05
Steph Panecasio
MTG: Duskmourn: House of Horrors giveaway

Board Games

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Share Icon

GamesHub and Wizards of the Coast are excited to give readers the chance to win a Collector or Play Booster Box from the ominous and spooky MTG – Duskmourn: House of Horrors set.

From gloomy dark corners and all manner of spooky entities lurking in the shadows, Duskmourn is a horrifying extravaganza of terror and trickery – and it’s a set that you’ll definitely want to get your hands on. First prize for this giveaway will score a Collector Booster Box for Magic: The Gathering – Duskmourn: House of Horrors, while second prize will win themself a Play Booster Box.

Read: MTG: Duskmourn – Funeral Room / Awakening Hall Exclusive Card Preview

mtg duskmourn archenemy review
Image: GamesHub

How To Enter our MTG – Duskmourn: House of Horrors giveaway

To be in the running to win the Collector Booster Box or Play Booster Box, all you need to do is:

  1. Fill in the form below with your name and the best email address to contact you on.
  2. Make sure you’re following our social media accounts, giving you more chances to be drawn.
  3. Using the form below Follow MTG on X (formerly Twitter)
  4. Find and provide the secret codeword, which is hidden somewhere in our review of the Duskmourn set – you’ll know it when you see it.
Giveaway: Duskmourn Collector Booster box and Play Booster box

Can’t see the entry form above? Apply directly here

Entries will close on Thursday 10th October 11.59pm, with winners being drawn and contacted the following week.

This competition is only open to residents of Australia.

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

