[GIVEAWAY] Win a Collector or Play Booster Box for MTG: Outlaws of Thunder Junction (Australia Only)

Score yourself a Collector Booster Box or Play Booster Box for MTG: Outlaws of Thunder Junction.
15 Apr 2024
Steph Panecasio
MTG: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Board Games

Image: Wizards of the Coast

GamesHub and Wizards of the Coast are excited to give readers the chance to win a Collector or Play Booster Box from the upcoming Magic: The Gathering – Outlaws of Thunder Junction set, releasing April 19th.

The set features a lasso-whirling, tumbleweed-spinning, spell-slinging array of Western-inspired cards – and if you’re a fan of cowboys, you better be ready to don your hat. First prize for this giveaway will score a Collector Booster Box for Magic: The Gathering – Outlaws of Thunder Junction (retailing at nearly $600 AUD), while second prize will win themself a Play Booster Box (retailing at $250 AUD).

Read: MTG: Outlaws of Thunder Junction – Two Exclusive Card Previews

How To Enter

To be in the running to win the Collector Booster Box or Play Booster Box, all you need to do is:

  1. Fill in the form below with your name and the best email address to contact you on.
  2. Make sure you’re following our social media accounts, giving you more chances to be drawn.
  3. Using the form below Follow MTG on X (formally Twitter)
  4. Find and provide the secret codeword, which is hidden somewhere in our Exclusive Card Preview article for MTG: Outlaws of Thunder Junction – you’ll know it when you see it.
Win a Collector or Play Booster Box for MTG: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Can’t see the entry form above? Apply directly here

Entries will close on Monday 29th April 11.59pm, with winners being drawn and contacted the following week.

This competition is only open to residents of Australia.

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

