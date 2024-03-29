News

 > Features > Culture

MTG: Outlaws of Thunder Junction – Two Exclusive Card Previews

Get your first glimpse at TWO of the cards from MTG: Outlaws of Thunder Junction.
29 Mar 2024
Steph Panecasio
MTG: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Culture

Image: Wizards of the Coast / Andreas Zafiratos

Share Icon

It’s time to saddle up, tip your cowboy hat and dodge those cacti – this town may not be big enough for the two of us, but it IS big enough for two brand new exclusive card reveals for the new Magic: The Gathering set, MTG: Outlaws of Thunder Junction.

The set is themed around the frontier, and is packed with lassos, crime (and punishment), and a selection of outlaws so fearsome that even the bravest sheriff might think twice. We’re heading west, finding a host of adventure amid the tumbleweeds and desert rocks.

With thanks to Wizards of the Coast, GamesHub has the privilege of revealing two intriguing cards from the new set: This Town Ain’t Big Enough and Lilah, Undefeated Slickshot.

This Town Ain’t Big Enough

MTG: Outlaws of Thunder Junction
Image: Wizards of the Coast / Andrew Mar

This Town Ain’t Big Enough is a five mana blue instant that can be effective both offensively and defensively, depending on when you choose to play it. Once played, the card allows you to select up to two nonland permanents in play and return them to the owner’s hands.

Critically, this doesn’t specify who these cards have to belong to – and that’s where the other effect of the card comes into play. If you elect to target at least one of your own cards to return to your hand, the cost of This Town Ain’t Big Enough is reduced to two mana blue – a solid reduction that’s well worth considering.

Check it out in full below:

MTG: Outlaws of Thunder Junction
Image: Wizards of the Coast / Andrew Mar

It’s certainly a handy card to have up your sleeve if you want to temporarily yoink out two of your opponent’s most powerful creatures for a bit, or to return a card to your hand that has a particularly significant effect that occurs when it enters the battlefield – giving yourself two shakes of the sauce bottle.

But it’s also an excellent opportunity for self-preservation if, for instance, someone plays a card that destroys all creatures – playing This Town Ain’t Big Enough at the right moment can enable you to return two of your own cards back to your hand, thus avoiding the effect. Flexibility is king.

Beyond how effective it is in play, can we also note how stunning the art is? All the cards in Outlaws of Thunder Junction look great, and given lassos are a staple for any Western-themed content, it’s especially appealing to see them illustrated in this zip-zappy lightning blue colour.

Lilah, Undefeated Slickshot

MTG: Outlaws of Thunder Junction
Image: Wizards of the Coast / Andreas Zafiratos

Depicted slinging as elegantly and skilfully as a contemporary dance, Lilah, Undefeated Slickshot is a three mana blue and red 3/3 human rogue.

Presented below both in bordered and borderless form, Lilah, Undefeated Slickshot is a crafty little Spellslinger with the Prowess ability – whenever you cast a noncreature spell, she gets +1/+1 until the end of your turn. Remember this, because it’s about to get interesting.

MTG: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Image: Wizards of the Coast / Andreas Zafiratos

Her second effect involves a new mechanic, introduced in the MTG: Outlaws of Thunder Junction set – Plotting. No, not the type that involves penning the next great novel. This is something new – and it’ll prove very interesting for players who enjoy a spell-heavy deck.

As written on the card, “Whenever you cast a multicoloured instant or sorcery spell from your hand, exile that spell instead of putting it into your graveyard as it resolves. If you do, it becomes plotted.

When cards become plotted, players are given the opportunity to cast them on a later turn, with absolutely no additional mana cost. So essentially, Lilah, Undefeated Slickshot grants you a two-for-one. And the best part? This in turn will trigger her Prowess ability for that turn, giving her an extra +1/+1 again.

On the one hand, your opponents will know a second crack of your spell is coming. But on the other hand, you’re getting a free double whammy that strengthens one of your creatures for a turn. Hard one to pass up!

Magic: The Gathering – Outlaws of Thunder Junction launches on 19 April 2024. Check out the Wizards of the Coast WPN store locator to find your nearest launch event for the upcoming set.

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

Related News

PC PlayStation Culture Xbox Nintendo Game Development Opinions & Analysis News Board Games Mobile
More
GDC 2024 Fruitbus
?>
Features

14 stunning games from GDC 2024 that caught our eye

These were the exciting games from GDC that made us look forward to what's coming up soon.

Alessandro Fillari
tales of kenzera zau
?>
Features

The biggest video game releases for April 2024

Here's all the biggest video games releasing in April 2024.

Leah J. Williams
stellar blade demo
?>
Features

Stellar Blade demo – A surprising romp of precision and ponytails

Stellar Blade has a dynamic combat system hidden behind its exaggerated curves.

Steph Panecasio
lego animal crossing review
?>
Features

Lego Animal Crossing is the cure to whatever ails you

Lego's new Animal Crossing sets are imbued with a pure delight and whimsy.

Leah J. Williams
jersey devil fallout 76 atlantic city cryptid lore
?>
Features

How Fallout 76 became a haven for Mothman, Jersey Devil, and other creepy cryptids

In Fallout 76: Atlantic City, the Jersey Devil springs to life – but it's not the only cryptid haunting the…

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login