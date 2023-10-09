[GIVEAWAY] Win a PS5 console and Lords of the Fallen (Australia Only)

GamesHub and Five Star Games are excited to give readers the chance to win a PlayStation 5 console, along with a copy of Lords of the Fallen, the upcoming Souls-like action RPG from Hexworks and CI Games.

Lords of the Fallen puts its own twist on the genre, sending you back and forth between two planes of existence – the material plane (Axiom), and the spectral plane (Umbral) – to solve environmental puzzles, and take a second shot at defeating tough enemies. In early previews, this system proved incredibly handy, as it adds a neat combat twist to the game’s dark adventure.

Lords of the Fallen releases on 14 October 2023 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S

Read: ‘Lords of the Fallen’ Preview: Dark Souls meets Soul Reaver

The Prizes

One (1) grand prize winner will receive:

PlayStation 5 Console (valued at AUD $799.95)

A copy of Lords of the Fallen on PS5 (valued at AUD $109.95)

Three (3) runners-up will receive:

A copy of Lords of the Fallen on PS5 (valued at AUD $109.95)

The total prize pool value is AUD $1239.75

How to Enter

To be in the running to win the PS5 console and Lords of the Fallen, all you need to do is:

Fill in the form below with your name and the best email address to contact you on. Make sure you’re following our social media accounts, giving you more chances to be drawn. Find and provide the secret codeword, which is hidden somewhere in our Lords of the Fallen preview – you’ll know it when you see it.

Entries will close on 15 October 2023, with winners being drawn and contacted the following week.

This competition is only open to residents of Australia.