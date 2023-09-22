[GIVEAWAY] SXSW Sydney Games Festival passes

SXSW Sydney is set to hold its inaugural conference from 15-22 October 2023, and as part of it, Sydney will play host to the SXSW Sydney Games Festival from 18-22 October 2023 – a collection of games events held across multiple venues throughout Sydney. And we’ve got Double Passes that will give GamesHub readers access.

The SXSW Sydney Games Festival will comprise of several events and venues, with the main site being Fortress Sydney. Highlights include the Games Showcase, featuring over 150 games from all around the world, the Tabletop Festival at the Sydney International Convention Centre, the XR Showcase, and the Game Awards hosted by Tom Cardy.

You’ll get to play some incredible upcoming games like The Dungeon Experience, Enter the Chronosphere, Saltsea Chronicles, Henry Halfhead, Dead Static Drive, darkwebSTREAMER and several more. You can view the view games list on the SXSW Sydney website.

Win a SXSW Sydney Games Festival double pass

We have five (5) double pass SXSW Sydney Games Wristbands to give away, each valued at AUD $390 RRP per double pass (AUD $195 each), with a total prize pool of AUD $1950.

To be in the running for our double pass giveaway, simply fill in the form below with your contact details, and tell us what part of the SXSW Sydney Games Festival you’re looking forward to the most.