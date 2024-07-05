News

[WIN] Win a Collector or Beyond Booster Box for MTG: Assassin’s Creed (Australia Only)

Score yourself an MTG: Assassin's Creed Collector or Beyond Booster Box, and unlock the secrets of the animus.
5 Jul 2024
Steph Panecasio
MTG Assassin's Creed

Board Games

Image: Wizards of the Coast

GamesHub and Wizards of the Coast are excited to give readers the chance to win a Collector or Beyond Booster Box from the upcoming Magic: The Gathering – Assassin’s Creed set, releasing today, July 5th.

With a whole host of familiar faces, unlock the secrets of the Animus in this brand new Universes Beyond set. First prize for this giveaway will score a Collector Booster Box for Magic: The Gathering – Assassin’s Creed, while second prize will win themself a Beyond Booster Box.

Read: Freaks, ‘free’ spells and faves: A chat with MTG’s Mike Turian

How To Enter our MTG: Assassin’s Creed giveaway

To be in the running to win the Collector Booster Box or Beyond Booster Box, all you need to do is:

  1. Fill in the form below with your name and the best email address to contact you on.
  2. Make sure you’re following our social media accounts, giving you more chances to be drawn.
  3. Using the form below Follow MTG on X (formerly Twitter)
  4. Find and provide the secret codeword, which is hidden somewhere in our interview with MTG’s Product Architect Mike Turian – you’ll know it when you see it.
Win a Collector or Beyond Booster Box for Magic: The Gathering – Assassin’s Creed (Aus Only)

Can’t see the entry form above? Apply directly here

Entries will close on Friday 19th July 11.59pm, with winners being drawn and contacted the following week.

This competition is only open to residents of Australia.

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

