GamesHub and Wizards of the Coast are excited to give readers the chance to win a Collector or Beyond Booster Box from the upcoming Magic: The Gathering – Assassin’s Creed set, releasing today, July 5th.

With a whole host of familiar faces, unlock the secrets of the Animus in this brand new Universes Beyond set. First prize for this giveaway will score a Collector Booster Box for Magic: The Gathering – Assassin’s Creed, while second prize will win themself a Beyond Booster Box.

Read: Freaks, ‘free’ spells and faves: A chat with MTG’s Mike Turian

How To Enter our MTG: Assassin’s Creed giveaway

To be in the running to win the Collector Booster Box or Beyond Booster Box, all you need to do is:

Fill in the form below with your name and the best email address to contact you on. Make sure you’re following our social media accounts, giving you more chances to be drawn. Using the form below Follow MTG on X (formerly Twitter) Find and provide the secret codeword, which is hidden somewhere in our interview with MTG’s Product Architect Mike Turian – you’ll know it when you see it.

Can’t see the entry form above? Apply directly here

Entries will close on Friday 19th July 11.59pm, with winners being drawn and contacted the following week.

This competition is only open to residents of Australia.