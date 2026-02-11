For over a decade, Ryu Ga Gotoku (RGG) Studio has been on a mission to modernize the legendary Yakuza (now Like a Dragon) back catalogue. Since the 2016 release of the original Kiwami, fans have looked forward to seeing the “Dragon of Dojima” reimagined through the lens of modern tech. However, it appears the sun is setting on this specific era of remakes.

Following the launch of Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties, RGG Studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama has confirmed that this entry marks the end of the Kiwami line.

The end of the Yakuza Kiwami remake era

Speaking during a recent Ryusta TV livestream, Yokoyama was candid about the future of the studio’s remake projects. “I think Yakuza Kiwami 3 will be the last one, and the ‘Kiwami’ line will come to an end,” Yokoyama stated.

The Kiwami branding – which translates to “Extreme” – has been used to denote full, ground-up remakes of the original PlayStation 2 titles. While Yakuza 3 was a PlayStation 3 title, its age and “stiff” combat (often jokingly referred to by fans as “Blockuza”) made it a prime candidate for the Kiwami treatment. By moving to the Dragon Engine and introducing the new Dark Ties expansion, RGG Studio has effectively closed the book on this style of project.

Why Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5 aren’t getting Kiwami remakes

The announcement has left fans wondering about the fate of Yakuza 4, 5, and 6. While these games are older than the modern Like a Dragon entries, Yokoyama suggested that a simple remake wouldn’t suffice for where the series is heading next.

According to Yokoyama, the decision to stop the Kiwami line is tied to the narrative shifts found in Kiwami 3. He noted that the reasoning “might be something you’ll understand once you play Yakuza Kiwami 3.”

Reports suggest that Kiwami 3 introduces significant changes to the established canon, particularly regarding the shadowy Daidoji Faction. These changes reportedly create a “ripple effect” that would make a straight remake of Yakuza 4 impossible without massive rewrites.

A new future for the Like a Dragon series

While the Kiwami name is being retired, the studio isn’t finished with its legacy characters. Yokoyama hinted at a “new series on a different line, with a different meaning” beginning after this release.

This suggests that instead of “Kiwami” remakes, we might see full-blown reboots or “re-imaginings” that align more closely with the “Daidoji Universe” established in The Man Who Erased His Name and Infinite Wealth.

For now, Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties serves as the definitive bridge between the old school and the new. Whether you’re here for the Okinawan sunshine or the new playable campaign starring Yoshitaka Mine, it seems this is the final time we’ll see a classic entry rebuilt under the Kiwami banner.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 developer RGC Studio recently faced calls for a boycott of the upcoming game after hiring an actor who has previously admitted to sexual harassment.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.