Yakuza Kiwami 3 has been officially announced by Sega, and is scheduled for a release in early 2026.

As with the other Kiwami titles, the game will be a remake of Yakuza 3, and will also launch on the same day as a completely new spin-off titled Dark Ties.

Kiwami 3 was leaked last week, but this is the first time the game has been officially announced, with Dark Ties being an additional surprise in the reveal, which took place at the Tokyo Game Show.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 to Launch With Dark Ties

Yakuza Kiwami 3 will feature a full graphical overhaul of the original game, as well as additional content and cutscenes, with RGG Studio saying “added scenes deliver more depth and emotion to the story with new and enhanced side experiences that immerse you in the world like never before, and more.”

Dark Ties will take place in Kamurocho and is a prequel to the Yakuza 3, as players follow Yoshitaka Mane, who “having once led a succesful startup company, he plunged himself into the dark world of the yakuza by choice after losing everything.”

“Left with an empty heart, the pursuit to find true bonds drives him forward once again in a dramatic journey colored by exhilarating boxing-based combat, and a variety of engaging side experiences.”

Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut Coming to PC, Xbox, PS5

In another announcement, RGG also announced that Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, a launch title for the Switch 2, will also be coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on December 8th.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 and Dark Ties will be bundled together at $59.99, with a deluxe version at $74.99. The game is available for pre-order on Steam.