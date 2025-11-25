Pop extraction shooter Xociety is ready for early access on the Epic Games Store. This intriguing PVE/PVP third-person shooter is gaining interest, with some high-calibre collaborations and rich investors on board.

The new title from South Korean developers NDUS Interactive has NFT elements, offering extensive customisation options and a vast internal economic system. Will Xociety be a big hit for the pop extraction genre?

Xociety Coming to Early Access This November

What is Xociety?

Xociety is a third-person shooter developed by several experienced producers and designers. The pop shooter is built on the Sui blockchain, using Unreal Engine for top-notch graphics and smooth gameplay.

The game will take place in a sci-fi world, with tactical gunplay and fast movement being key. Driven by players and Web3 technology, Xociety gamers must decide when to extract their loot with the usual thrilling risk-reward gameplay elements.

The pop shooter is extraction-based, with RPG elements added in. Although Xociety is similar to games like Fortnite in terms of third-person multiplayer shooters, the technology and raw gameplay mechanics make Xociety unique. Keeping up with Fortnite could be tough, with Chapter 7 incoming, but Xociety plans on being independent.

According to the developers, Xociety aims to give players “economic control” and to “transform them into economic agents.” The game incorporates a virtual economy, with players owning and trading in-game assets and NFTs. $XO Token is the primary currency in the game, and players can earn $XO by competing in matches and taking part in special events.

The in-game currency powers the Xociety economy and can be withdrawn as real-world value. $XO is a cryptocurrency that can be traded on crypto exchanges, with various crypto wallets available for withdrawals. Obviously, with it being crypto, the real-world value can significantly fluctuate, so there’s always a risk involved.

Xociety players can vote on game modes and items through the Xociety Corporate Share system and the X-DAO. The title is also planned to be cross-play with Windows and Mac, with early access launching on the Epic Games Store.

Xociety Collaborations and Partners

Xociety has managed to land several high-profile collaborations, with the likes of Adidas and League of Kingdoms involved. This will help boost the game’s profile and user base.

Adidas is the biggest name and a major partnership for Xociety. The game will feature Adidas avatars and skins, including limited-edition NFT mystery boxes.

The collaboration with Ancient8 is also fascinating. The partnership will focus on making the gaming experience as solid as possible, using joint co-marketing campaigns and AMAs.

Xociety also has a host of investors on board, such as The Spartan Group, Winguard, Neoclassic Capital, and Hashed.

Will Team NDUS’ Xociety Be a Gaming Success?

Made by a team of veteran experts and backed by several high-profile partnerships, Xociety has bags of potential. No less than 36 experienced developers from huge AAA companies are involved in the project, and the game certainly sounds intriguing on paper.

Xociety has a strong financial backing, and its innovative gameplay model aims to create an economy that’s fruitful and sustainable. Only time will tell, but Xociety has the potential to be a huge pop extraction shooter to rival the very best in the industry.