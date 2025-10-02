For every World of Warcraft veteran this might come as a shock, since for years, raids have followed a pretty similar rhythm. You don’t just fight the boss itself, but waves of adds alongside each boss. It’s a design philosophy Blizzard leaned into quite heavily, even across the numerous expansions. Sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn’t, and the fatigue was real.



All that is about to change, however, because in the next major World of Warcraft patch, Blizzard has confirmed that it’s moving away from this design choice, marking it a new and arguably fresh shake-up in terms of raid design.

As with everything Blizzard does, or rather changes with their 2004 MMO, fans have started the debate right away and the reception is mixed. Some see it as an overdue innovation, others are rather nervous, as to the difficulty of raids going forward.

New World of Warcraft Patch

Now, this isn’t the first time Blizzard has tried to shake up their epic MMO, but for many expansions the bosses weren’t just about the boss itself, but also managing their minions. Some encounters like Lady Deathwhisper in Wrath or even more recent, the Castla Nathria fights literally forced players to juggle their damage priorities, positioning and obviously crowd control, while not letting the main boss out of sight.



Over time though, that reliance on mobs made some encounters feel repetitive and more of a chore, rather than a cool encounter to look forward to with your band of misfits.

In the new World of Warcraft patch notes, Blizzard argues there will be focus more on the bosses themselves, with unique mechanics that test your raid execution, rather than endless add phases beforehand.

When is the Next World of Warcraft Patch?

In an interviewer with director Ion Hazzikostas and UX designer Crash Reed, the pair where posed a question of when disabling addons for boss mechanics will come into effect.

The most recent raid, Manaforge Omega, will be used as a tester to ensure fights still have an “appropriate level of challenge” when the Midnight expansion pre-patch arrives in 2026, which was originally part of the long-term World of Warcraft 2024 roadmap.



The move is bold. Removing or reducing add waves fundamentally changes how players approach their roles. DPS won’t have to split focus as often, tanks may lose some of their crowd-control responsibilities, and healers could face more sustained boss-centric damage rather than scattered chaos.

For raid leaders, it may make fights easier to explain – but it also raises the bar for Blizzard to design bosses with enough depth to keep things engaging, without relying on cannon fodder too much.

Veteran players know WoW needs these kinds of shake-ups to stay relevant. After two decades of raiding, the formula risks going stale if it doesn’t evolve. Whether this will be remembered as a revitalizing shift or a controversial misstep will depend on how well Blizzard pulls it off in the next raid tier.