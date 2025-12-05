Virtual reality can be great for fitness, with games like Beat Saber and Dance Central VR offering hours of fun while getting the heart pumping. With several VR fitness games available, more people are taking to virtual reality for their workouts.

Headsets like the Meta Quest 3 and PlayStation VR 2 are perfect for VR fitness games, with all types of genres ready and waiting. We dive into why virtual reality and fitness go hand in hand and the benefits of working out and meditating in VR.

Why VR Fitness Games Are So Vital in Keeping You Active

The Importance of Virtual Reality for Fitness & General Well-Being

Virtual reality provides a great way to escape from the hustle and bustle of the real world for a bit and step into incredible experiences. The technology has come a long way in such a short space of time, with standalone devices like the Quest 3 making the jump into VR easier than ever.

There are many AAA games to enjoy in VR, such as Resident Evil, Gran Turismo, and Half-Life. However, if you step away from those blockbuster gaming experiences, your VR headset is an outstanding device for keeping yourself fit.

With working from home becoming the norm for many, and people not getting out as much these days, keeping fit indoors is gaining traction. Forget expensive treadmills and gym equipment; all you really need is a VR headset and a few fitness games.

Staying focused and calm is just as important as going all out on fitness. Games like Soul Retreat aim to provide the next step in VR digital meditation, and we are all for it. Finding the perfect spot to be alone has never been easier.

Many can get bogged down with fitness, and finding the time to go to the gym or for a run can be challenging. VR takes the stress away while keeping you entertained along the way. Alongside physical health improvements, VR fitness games can help increase your motivation and boost your mental health.

Best VR Fitness Games Currently Available

The virtual reality stores are packed full of outstanding VR fitness games. Whether a Quest owner or PlayStation VR 2 player, there is something for everyone these days.

Although not a VR fitness game per se, Beat Saber is one of the best and most popular virtual reality experiences of all time. Players will be sweating buckets as they attempt to keep up with the rhythm while slashing boxes and dodging bombs. For those wanting their fitness workouts to be as fun as possible, Beat Saber is one of the ultimate VR fitness games.

FitXR has been around for a long time, but the team has constantly improved the title to make it one of the best VR fitness games available today. The game focuses on effective workouts like HIIT and boxing, with a personal coach keeping you motivated all the way.

Speaking of boxing, the intense sport also provides an excellent workout, and Thrill of the Fight is superb for virtual reality fitness. Whether training or fighting, this game will get your heart rate up in no time. The new Thrill of the Fight 2 takes it up a notch, and both games are well worth checking out across various platforms.

Sports titles make outstanding VR fitness games, including Racket Club, Eleven Table Tennis, and Creed: Rise to Glory. You can find all types of sports genres in virtual reality.

Dancing games also work well and can tie into fitness plans in VR. Experiences like Dance Central VR and PowerBeatsVR are a fine way to stay fit while bopping along to the beat.

The VR Fitness Games Keep Coming

Headsets like the Quest 3, PSVR 2, and the Pico 4 already offer a vast selection of VR fitness games to pick from. The upcoming Valve Steam Frame will be a direct rival to the Quest 3 and other VR headsets and will add even more games to the library.

As virtual reality gaming continues to progress, more ambitious titles are coming to standalone and PC headsets. Several new releases would work well as VR fitness games, with Fitness Fables, Taebo Reboot, and DodgeCraft – to name just a few – standing out.