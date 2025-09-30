If your trigger fingers are itching for the next 2D side-scrolling action title, and you had your eyes set on Terminator 2D No Fate – we have bad news for you. Developer Lowtek Games confirmed the Terminator game to be delayed once more. The cause for this is a little more exciting than yet another developer misjudging their progress, however.



President Donald Trump’s tariffs are one of the reasons for games becoming more expensive, but they also seems to causing delays too. New tariffs on imported goods from China have slowed the physical production of the game’s boxed editions.

For fans of retro-inspired shooters, this delay stings a little bit, since No Fate has been building quite a bit of hype online, what with its 16-bit visuals, over-the-top weaponry, and a slick looking campaign that pays homage to the Terminator franchise as a whole.

Now It’s another two months before players can get their hands on it.

Why is Terminator 2D No Fate Delayed?

SPhysical editions of No Fate are being manufactured overseas, and recent tariffs have snarled the process. Higher costs and logistical bottlenecks meant the studio couldn’t hit its original shipping dates.

To keep the launch unified across digital and physical versions, Lowtek decided to push the whole release to November – which was one of two solutions.

It’s a frustrating reminder of how global politics can unexpectedly collide with indie game development. While digital copies could, in theory, still roll out sooner, the team is committed to keeping things consistent for backers and collectors who funded the project during its initial campaign.

Terminator 2D Release Date

Having originally been slated for a late October launch, the Terminator 2D No Fate release date will now be November 18, 2025.

The title is a tribute to James Cameron’s 1991 classic and a standalone arcade-style shooter – think Contra or Metal Slug, in essence. Metallic foes, explosive weapons and screen-covering boss fights, this time with a creepy Skynet coat of paint.

Early Previews have already shown us all we needed to see, in order to know why we’re excited for Terminator 2D: No Fate: platforming looks tight, the arsenal includes everything from shotguns to future-tech plasma rifles, as well as your obligatory pixel art. Lowtek Games evidently wants you to feel like you’ve just pulled out your dusty SNES cartridges.