Valve has officially kicked off its big Autumn 2025 Steam Deck sale, which – as usual – slashes prices on the popular handheld PC down to be even more affordable. This is the kind of discount that usually works really well for gamers, while they rush to Steam’s checkout section, but you gotta be quick and the promotion is also region-limited.



That makes it cheaper than just about every other current-gen gaming device on the market right now – including the eight-year-old Nintendo Switch.

Steam Deck Prices Drop

The sale runs throughout the early days of October, and includes discounts across multiple models – not just the lower-grade LCD Steam Deck mentioned above.

You can grab the Steam Deck OLED version as well, with the higher-capacity options of this premium handheld getting particularly juicy price cuts.



This sale feels like the perfect entry point for slick PC gaming on the go. And the pros outweigh the cons too, what with so many more games getting the coveted “Steam Deck verified” support and Valve’s continuous support in rolling out software updates.

The Missed Chance Of Broadening the Audience

Sadly, this isn’t a global discount, and highlights an unfortunate inconsistency of Valve’s approach, especially when it comes to sales being restricted to the US alone. The hardware isn’t the issue, it’s versatile, it’s inclusive, and even most games not marked with the Steam Deck verified seal of approval, the pricing strategy is. Let’s hope there’s going to be a new worldwide sale soon.