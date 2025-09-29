The Steam Autumn Sale is a yearly celebration of all things spooky and creepy and this year’s iteration is nothing short of spectacular in that regard. Running from September 29 through October 6 2025, this year’s already looking like one of the most tempting lineups of hefty discounts to fill your Steam library with even more games you’re probably not going to finish.



This season’s sale is all about variety too, since not only spooky titles made it on the list. You got soulslikes, fighters, racing games and medieval sandboxes to choose from, so there’s a little bit for everybody to sink their teeth into. Let’s talk about some of the standouts, and see how much of the price has been slashed off.

Steam Autumn Sale Best Deals

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – 50% Off

Few games capture the sleekness and coolness factor of being a ninja quite as much as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

FromSoftware went a different direction with this one, since it’s still precise and punishing – but aggression is rewarded a lot more and the pacing is a lot faster. If you missed this gem at launch, you can pick it up for half the price now.

Forza Horizon 5 – 50% off

If your perfect idea of unwinding involves high-speed road trips through vibrant landscapes, Forza Horizon 5 is your ticket to near endless fun on the tracks.

With the recent Forza Horizon 6 announcement capturing the attention of fans once again, Playground Games’ open-world racer remains one of the most polished driving experiences available, and at 50% off, it’s easier than ever to justify burning rubber across Mexico.

Street Fighter 6 – 40% Off

Capcom hasn’t had it easy, with Street Fighter IV having a disastrous launch and Street Fighter V being as barebones as it is – but Street Fighter VI, now that’s a different story, as it’s pretty much as picture perfect of a fighting game as you can imagine.

You can get this classic fighter at 40% off.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – 40% Off

For strategy and RPG fans, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord remains a little bit of a fever dream, since this sandbox title literally lets you be and play as whoever or whatever you want to be in medieval times.

Build armies, lead your kingdom or, just be a poor beggar, robbing people whenever you see fit. At 40% discount, this deep sandbox is at a price that belies it’s long-term reply value entirely.

When Does the 2025 Steam Autumn Sale Start?

1:00 PM ET

12:00 PM CT

10:00 AM PT

6:00 PM BST

Steam Autumn Sale Discounts

The following games are guaranteed to be discounted during the Steam Autumn sale.