SILT has received solid reviews since arriving on consoles and PC in 2022, and the puzzle-adventure indie horror diver game is coming to iOS and Android in early 2026.

Many 2D platformers are best suited for mobile devices, and SILT has the potential to be one of the best. Paired with a solid gamepad controller, the atmospheric puzzle game could be well worth checking out when it hits app stores this January.

What Makes SILT Stand Out from the Crowd?

For those who love playing creepy 2D horror titles with excellent graphics, SILT should be right at the top of your list. The hand-drawn eerie visuals are gorgeous, with the black and white aesthetic complementing the game perfectly.

The art design by Mr. Mead is superb, but the sound could be SILT’s standout feature. Using headphones, the ambient noises from the deep underwater environments sound sensational. The sound design adds to the creepy atmosphere and immersive gameplay as the diver explores the deep, dark ocean.

Most puzzles are enjoyable and can be solved without too much fuss, while others are frustrating due to a lack of guidance. Precise timing, perseverance, and patience are key in SILT.

Puzzles aside, the game is relatively straightforward to master. The “Possession Mechanic” is the core gameplay feature, allowing players to solve environmental puzzles using sea creatures and their unique abilities.

Why SILT Is Perfect for Mobile Devices

Although players have criticised SILT’s short length, the 3-hour story is perfect for pick-up-and-play gaming on mobile. The game is excellent for short gameplay bursts and can be played anywhere.

Although the diver character can be sluggish at times, using touchscreen controls or mobile gamepads is a breeze. SILT will work especially well with the Backbone, which can be used on iPhones or Android devices. The Backbone Pro controller offers a console-like gameplay experience for mobile devices.

SILT will be available to try for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, with a full game unlock available for $5.99. The game may be on the shorter side, but the small fee is certainly good value for money.

SILT has been available on PC, PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox for a few years, but the 2D game will make its debut on mobile devices this January. If you love games like Limbo, Little Nightmares, and Inside, check out SILT on mobile.