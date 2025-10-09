Silent Hill f has been delighting fans and critics alike since its release in September.

Silent Hill f is finding its true voice in 1960’s Japan, but there are still some secrets the game has managed to keep. One Twitch streamer came across one such easter egg on a playthrough recently, which harked back to the series’ origins.

Silent Hill f Easter Egg Shows Original Theme

Hidden in Ebisugaoka Middle School in Silent Hill f, posted on a noticeboard in one of the rooms on the second floor is a small snippet of sheet music.

Streamer Frankielollia, coming across it, attempted to sing the tune, but found her musical theory skills weren’t quite up to the task, struggling to piece together anything from the notation.

Thankfully, her audience soon stepped in. One viewer offered to play the song on guitar and post it on Discord, which he did. While trying to remember the tune, other audience members recognised it as the iconic theme tune from the original Silent Hill game, which was also played on guitar.

Original Silent Hill Theme Hints at Remake

Not only is the game a nice callback to the origin of the franchise, but it also counts as a slight preview of what fans can expect in the future. Following the success of the Silent Hill 2 remake, a remake for the first Silent Hill now under full production, meaning fans are likely to get to hear the theme for real before too long.