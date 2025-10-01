Silent Hill Remake Enters Full Production

A remake of the first Silent Hill game, first released in 1999, has entered full production.

Developers Bloober Team confirmed that work had begun on the title in an investor call. When asked about the roadmap for current projects, CEO Piotr Babieno and Vice President Karolina Nowak responded: “We have two first-party production teams, one of which is working on Silent Hill 1, and the other has begun work on a second project. The second-party team is currently working on five projects.”

Silent Hill Remake Could Improve Original’s Flaws

The game was teased for the first time back in June, but this is the first time that confirmation of the game being in full production has been announced.

The Silent Hill 2 remake was well-received by critics, a difficult feat to pull off considering its status as a classic that many fans considered perfect in its original form.

The first Silent Hill, by contrast, is less highly-regarded and drew criticism over its poor voice acting and confusing controls and camera angles. While it’s still regarded as a great game, it’s possible that Blooper Team may feel more at liberty to be less faithful to the original material this time around to fix some issues and after the goodwill built up through the remake of Silent Hill 2.

Appetite for the horror series is strong after the critically acclaimed Silent Hill f dropped earlier this month, with many players declaring it the best in the franchise.

Silent Hill Could be Bundled With Cronos

In another question on the call concerning a promotion for Silent Hill and the Bloober Team in-house title, Cronos: The New Dawn, the developers also confirmed that they were exploring joint promotion with Konami, saying: “We’re planning various cross-promotional activities for Cronos. We have many proposals for cooperation in this area.”