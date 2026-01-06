The long-running RIDE franchise is getting a brand-new game, with RIDE 6 coming to major platforms this February. Milestone is the master of creating realistic-looking racing games, and RIDE 6 aims to continue the trend.

The graphics have always been top-notch, but RIDE has had its fair share of criticism in other areas over the years. Can Milestone iron out the kinks and make RIDE 6 a worthy successor to the previous games in the series?

Stunning Graphics

When the original RIDE title was released in 2015, gamers were blown away with the exceptional visuals. Milestone has improved the graphics with each entry, and RIDE 5 is regarded as one of the best-looking racing games of all time.

RIDE 6 promises even better visuals, with enhanced ray tracing, a revised weather system, and more immersive realism. From what we have seen so far, the RIDE 6 graphics on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X are breathtaking.

Milestone promises more detail than ever, with the riders, bikes, and tracks looking just about as photorealistic as possible with modern hardware. Using the impressive Unreal Engine 5, RIDE 6 will capture stunning highlights on race suits and carbon-fibre chassis.

Milestone has also improved the weather effects dramatically. The races will be more dynamic, with night races in the rain looking more spectacular than ever.

RIDE 6 will take full advantage of Unreal Engine 5, offering advanced ray tracing on supported platforms. RIDE 5’s ray tracing was superb, allowing for more realistic reflections on bikes, helmets, and surfaces. The new RIDE game will take the ray tracing up a notch or two.

Although RIDE 5 never got the official “PS5 Pro Enhanced” label, the game ran incredibly well on Sony’s flagship machine, offering 4K visuals at 60 fps. With RIDE 6 being a 2026 release, it could get official enhanced treatment, with stunning UHD resolution and higher frame rates.

More games are expected to be enhanced for the PS5 Pro in 2026. GTA 6 will be the biggest hit of the year, with Sony and Rockstar aiming for 60 fps on the PS5 Pro. Enhanced or not, RIDE 6 will look gorgeous on all platforms.

Huge Bike Collection, New Career & Dual-Physics Mode

RIDE 6 will have the largest selection of motorcycles of any previous RIDE game. Over 340 bikes will be available, with various manufacturers and models in the game. RIDE 6 will have new categories, such as baggers, and several special edition bikes.

With off-road racing coming to RIDE for the first time, off-road bikes will be in the game. The Honda CRF 450 R SMT and the Ducati DesertX – among many others – will look glorious in RIDE 6.

RIDE 5’s career mode was deep and immersive, but RIDE 6’s will have a new, festival-themed career, with real-life boss battles. You can face off against real riders for the first time in the franchise’s history, with the likes of Casey Stoner and Guy Martin appearing in the game.

With free progression and legendary rider areas, RIDE 6’s career will be far more expansive. For the first time ever, off-road racing will be part of career mode.

The new RIDE title also introduces a Dual-Physics Mode. This is excellent news for racing veterans and newcomers alike, offering arcade and pro modes. Arcade is for the casual gamer, while pro mode is aimed at fans of hardcore racing simulators.

Can RIDE 6 Compete with the Best Racers?

With the likes of Gran Turismo 7, Assetto Corsa, F1 25, and Forza already out on major platforms, RIDE 6 has its work cut out. However, proper motorcycle games are few and far between, and the RIDE series has always been up there with the very best.

RIDE has gone head-to-head with the official MotoGP game in recent years. Both are created by Milestone but offer very different experiences. RIDE has deeper customisation and broader locations, while MotoGP is the ultimate realistic simulation for official Grand Prix racing. Milestone also develops the Monster Energy Supercross dirt bike games.

RIDE 5 is highly regarded as one of the best motorcycle racing games on modern consoles, and RIDE 6 wants to build on that. As for bike racers, the new RIDE from Milestone is a strong contender to be the best.

RIDE 6 is set to release on February 12, 2026. The game will come to PS5, Xbox, and PC (via the Steam and Epic Games Store). Early access for Ultimate Edition pre-orders will start from February 9th.