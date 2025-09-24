When Sony announced that they had a State of Play lined up this month, audiences have since been speculating as to what may be show.

Even after being told ahead of time that the State of Play would focus largely on Saros, it hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from turning.

While it’s not necessarily a new announcement, with a demo recently made available for the game, Amazon has leaked fresh details about Nioh 3 ahead of the showcase.

More specifically, it’s given an insight into when audiences can expect it to release, and which platforms it will debut on.

Nioh 3 Amazon Leak

Spotted on Amazon, the Nioh 3 listing revealed the cover art, as well as both a standard edition and a “Treasure Box Edition”, which includes a copy of the soundtrack, an art book, a desk mat and a key chain.

The listing reveals that the game will launch on PS5 and PC (via Steam) on February 6th 2026. These listings have now been taken down, but audiences won’t have to wait long to see if they hold any water.

What Else is Known About Nioh 3?

Whether it would have a place in the State of Play or not might actually be irrelevant, as even if it didn’t, Nioh 3 has its own dedicated slot at the Tokyo Game Show on 25th September – which you can watch here at 12pm BST (4am PT/7am ET).

That’s likely to divulge plenty of information about the gameplay in the final version of the game, but so far, pre-release material and the demo have revealed two of the largest changes in this iteration of the game.

Firtly, the Ninja playstyle, which focuses on faster, more evasive movement and more acrobatic attacks, and secondly, less linear maps that encourage exploration, featuring a greater variety of optional content.

Other September State of Play Rumours

There have been a lot of rumours around what studios under the PlayStation banner have been working on recently.

Many are anticipating Insomniac’s upcoming Marvel: Wolverine, with that potentially getting an update at Sony’s event, but there’s also word of a smaller game about Venom from the same developers to bridge the gap between Spiderman games. In addition to this, many are wondering if the rumoured, side-scrolling God of War spin-off set in Kratos’ younger days will get an announcement.