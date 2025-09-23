Sony has announced that the next PlayStation State of Play will be on air on September 24, live streamed from the Tokyo Game Show.

Saros to Feature in New State of Play

The stream is confirmed to feature an extended look at Saros, Housemarque’s upcoming action game which is scheduled for release in 2026. We’ll get to see over five minutes of PS5 gameplay from the title, which stars Rahul Kohli as the protagonist.

No other titles are confirmed, but Sony did state that there would be “new looks at anticipated third-party and indie titles, plus updates from some of our teams at PlayStation Studios.”

There’s plenty of speculation to be had on who some of the third party titles might be. One possible contender might be Resident Evil: Requiem, with a consistently accurate leaker for the title suggesting that we’d get another look at the latest characters, including Leon Kennedy, this week.

State of Play Could Feature Upcoming Releases

Elsewhere, other rumoured titles that may get showcased are Marvel’s Wolverine, and two games set for an imminent release. Silent Hill f is due to release the day after the State of Play, so Sony will likely be looking to keep the hype as high as possible. Meanwhile, Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to the highly-rated Ghost of Tsushima, will release on October 2 and is also likely to be in for the show.

You can check out the stream live on the PlayStation Twitch or YouTube channels. The video will start at 5PM ET, and will last for around 35 minutes.