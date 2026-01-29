Yoshi and the Mysterious Book will mark the next chapter in Nintendo’s long-standing Yoshi series. The new Yoshi game is a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, releasing this spring.

How will Yoshi and the Mysterious Book differ from previous Yoshi titles, and will the first-party game be a hit for Nintendo? Here’s everything you need to know about the next game in the Yoshi franchise.

Story & Gameplay Mechanics

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book will offer a Nintendo-like story, as Yoshi investigates a flying book that has fallen from the sky. The talking book, named Mr E, contains unusual information that the book itself cannot see – Yoshi steps inside to investigate.

Yoshi embarks on incredible adventures using various abilities picked up along the way. These abilities will help solve puzzles and turn pages of the book.

Like previous games in the series, Yoshi can jump, flutter, and throw eggs, while the new game mechanic allows creatures to ride on his back for unique abilities. The creatures can help in various ways, like allowing Yoshi to float in bubbles or use a snail as a surfboard.

Yoshi’s New Art Style

From yarn to cardboard, we have seen several variations of Yoshi throughout the years. The art style in Yoshi and the Mysterious Book will feature a stop-motion animation style, reminiscent of a hand-drawn picture book.

With a mixture of 2D and 3D, the art style is certainly unique. The game will have a low frame rate, which is a deliberate choice by Nintendo to suit the art design. The frame rate may be low, but the visuals are looking stunning on the Switch 2.

Another Switch 2 Exclusive Title

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book will join several Switch 2-only games on Nintendo’s new hybrid system. So far, Donkey Kong Bananza, Kirby Air Riders, and Mario Kart World are the standout exclusives for the console.

This year is a big one for the Nintendo Switch 2, with a new Mario tennis game also arriving. Mario Tennis Fever, coming this February, is aiming to be the ultimate tennis game on the Switch 2.

After Yoshi’s Woolly World on the Wii U and 3DS, Mysterious Book will be the first Yoshi title since the original Switch’s Crafted World, which arrived in 2019. Yoshi has a long history on Nintendo hardware, and the 2026 game promises to be another big hit.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book was announced during the September 2025 Nintendo Direct. An official release date has yet to be confirmed, but Nintendo is aiming for a spring 2026 release. The game will be available via the digital store and on a physical cartridge, although official pricing is still under wraps.