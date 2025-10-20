October has seen a Xbox Game Pass bombarded with titles news and old, even in the face of tumultuous public scrutiny as customers lament the recent price hikes. Still, for those who have stuck around and weighed up whether Game Pass is still worth the price, they are certainly not short of options.

What’s perhaps most exciting about this month’s newest additions is that several are launch titles – arriving on Game Pass at the same time that they release on all available platforms

New Xbox Game Pass Games

Evil West

A game that flew under many people’s radar, 2022’s third-person shooter Evil West is set in a supernatural version of the Old West, creating a pulpy aesthetic that many felt harkened back to games from the Xbox 360 generation like Gears of War.

Evil West is a game with a quiet legacy, with players having entirely different perceptions. Some have praised the simplicity of this approach, saying that it leads to a fun and short-term experience, but others feel as though it doesn’t do enough to stand above its contemporaries.

In any case, if it’s included on your subscription, you can determine its quality for yourself if its aesthetic pulls you in.

Evil West lands on Game Pass Premium and Ultimate on October 21st.

Ninja Gaiden 4

The first of the two launch titles to arrive on Game Pass this month is the fourth instalment in the Ninja Gaiden series.

A recent demo gave insight as to how the game will differ from previous instalments, giving players time to get to grips with the rapid, fast-paced gameplay that was described as bearing its Platinum Games circuits proudly, as that studio is joining franchise creator Team Ninja in development this time around. This has led to a greater emphasis on both the series’ trademark violence but also on ensuring the combat gameplay actually feels smooth and responsive.

Ninja Gaiden 4 launches on October 21st for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC and arrives day one on Game Pass Ultimate and PC.

The Outer Worlds 2

Obsidian’s follow-up to its New Vegas successor promises to offer more robust role-playing opportunities than the first installment, and many are hoping that such iterations will make this sequel the RPG classic that the first fell slightly shy of.

Set in a new solar system, far away from the events of the first game, The Outer Worlds 2 is free to make that second first impression. Once again, previews for the game have given an insight into what players can expect – detailing quests and other situations that reward different builds by offering bespoke solutions to the same problem.

The Outer Worlds 2 release times have been confirmed on the 29th October for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC, and arrives day one on Game Pass Ultimate and PC.