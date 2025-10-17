After years of teasing, numerous trailers, and dev updates, The Outer Worlds 2 is finally here – and we can’t wait to explore this space-faring adventure ourselves. The corporate absurdity, morally questionable science, and gleefully sarcastic dialogue made the 2019 original an instant classic in our books, and Obsidian hit the right nerve at exactly the right time.



The first game was a rather small, and intimate experience, perhaps a bit more focused like other, contemporary, open-world RPGs, and The Outer Worlds 2 doesn’t get rid of that formula, but rather expands on the systems they first built – a bit like they fit everything into the second entry that didn’t make it into the first game.

With this new release come a couple of things you need to know, like release times, different editions, and other things worth knowing about the deeper companion relationships, and overhauled reputation systems for example.

The game also sports a much larger set of planets to explore, and it’s still super funny – let’s take it apart and see what Arcadia has to offer, when compared to Halcyon back in 2019.

The Outer Worlds 2 Release Time

If you’re planning to dive head-first into The Outer Worlds 2, the game officially releases on October 11, 2025, across PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, making it a first for the series to be released across all platforms.



This global rollout goes by a strictly simultaneous schedule, which means that everyone can start playing around the same time – no waiting for regional unlocks.



Here’s when you can start playing The Outer Worlds 2 globally:

October 29, 2025



North America (PDT) – 9 p.m.



North America (EDT) – 12 a.m.



UK (BST) – 5 a.m.



Europe (CEST) – 6 a.m.



Australia (AEST) – 2 p.m.

These times differ for premium edition buyers:

October 23, 2025

EDT (New York): 12 a.m. midnight



BST (London): 5 a.m.



CEST (Paris, Rome, Berlin): 6 a.m.



EEST (Turkey): 7 a.m.



HKT (Hong Kong): 12 p.m. noon



CST (Beijing): 12 p.m. noon



JST (Tokyo): 1 p.m.



AEST (Sydney): 3 p.m.

The Outer Worlds 2 Editions Explained

Obsidian is launching two main editions of The Outer Worlds 2, giving players multiple options depending on how deep they want to dive into the chaos – luckily, this didn’t go down the route most big releases go, so this list will be delightfully short:

Standard Edition

The base edition includes the full game and access to all the launch-day content for $69.99 USD. It’s the best pick for players who just want the story and classic RPG experience without any extras.

Premium Edition

The Premium Edition unlocks 5-day early access and these goodies to boot:



The Base Game

DLC-Pass for 2 future DLC

The Moon Man’s Corporate Appreciation Premium Size Pack

Access to the digital art book and the original OST

Price: $89.99 USD

What Else Is New In The Outer Worlds 2?

Obsidian has made it crystal that The Outer Worlds 2 isn’t a simple “bigger is better” sequel, thus it’s not exactly trying to reinvent the wheel.

The sequel takes what worked in the original and deepens it without losing the sharp writing and moral choice systems that made it special. So now, we can look forward to a more refined, slightly bigger, but still sarcastic as all heck galaxy to explore. But what else did Obsidian do, to set itself apart from The Outer Worlds? Let’s take a look.

A Revamped Companion System

Luckily, Obsidian appears to have listened to fan feedback, so that companions now have more agency in general – chiming in during quests, reacting to your dialogue choices, and even clashing with each other based on your decisions.

Relationships can evolve organically, with allies even walking out if your values clash too hard, while others may grow loyal to the point of self-sacrifice. This is classic Obsidian, and we haven’t seen them this dedicated to that doctrine since Kotor II.

A Larger, More Dynamic World

As much as we love the more intimate playground that Halcyon had to offer compared to other semi-open-world RPGs, we would’ve loved some more ground to cover and explore. Thus, planets are now bigger and more diverse this time, with biomes that range from gleaming corporate cities to radioactive wastelands and industrial colonies.

Obsidian has also focused on environmental storytelling (no doubt taking a page from Bethesda this time around, right?), where the development of certain settlements reflect your actions, and the consequences of your corporate sabotage or moral compromises are visible across the galaxy.

Combat and Progression Overhaul

One of the first game’s criticisms was its clunky shooting mechanics, and while we agree to an extent, we wouldn’t want the sequel to become DOOM by any means. Still, The Outer Worlds 2 improves that aspect significantly, with smoother gunplay, better AI behavior, and a new ability system tied to your companions’ skills.

The “Tactical Time Dilation” mechanic returns (thank the maker) but with expanded customization options, allowing you to slow time and apply unique combat effects depending on your character build. This doesn’t just make the shooting better, it now opens up a new roleplaying path entirely, by leaning into this mechanic as some crazed junkie, perhaps?

Corporate Satire Dialed to Eleven

If the first game was a jab at corporate dystopia, the sequel is a full-on body slam, and it doesn’t appear to hold back on showing its typical The Outer Worlds satirical humour.

The humor is a tad sharper, darker, and more self-aware, and it even pokes fun at the idea of sequels themselves – which sounds like exactly the mind-bend it is.

As Obsidian puts it, the game wants to “make players laugh, then make them uncomfortable for laughing.” The tone has shifted into more mature territory, yes, but it’s still undeniably The Outer Worlds.