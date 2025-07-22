PopOK Gaming have launched a new slot game that is certainly for those gamers with a sweet tooth.

Introducing BonBon: a new 6×6 cluster-pays slot game that is set in a bright and colourful candy universe.

BonBon: The new slot game from PopOK Gaming

The new game heading for the best gambling sites will be full of cascading wins and hot features for players to enjoy.

Some of these features include Avalanche Reels, progressive multipliers and a Buy Feature for instant Free Spins.

These features help deliver a dynamic player experience and caters to a wide range of gamblers, who could be casual spinners all the way up to high-stake enthusiasts.

What does this new slot game have to offer?

While its bright visuals will help the new slot game stand out, it’s BonBon’s rewarding mechanics that will ensure it’s a hit with gamers, too.

It has a solid 46.47% hit frequency, 15.000x maximum winning potential and Free Spin multipliers that can reach up to 1000x.

BonBon will also be available to all players, whether that’s on their desktop or mobile devices.

The game adapts smoothly to all screen sizes so there won’t be any compromising on quality.

“The cheerful candy theme, paired with lively animations, creates an immersive atmosphere sure to delight players,” said the company.

Operators can add BonBon to their casino sites through standard integration or by contacting their PopOK Gaming representative.