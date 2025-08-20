Sky River Casino Announce Launch Of Aristocrat’s Chief Inferno Slot Machine

The Sky River Casino in California will welcome the popular Chief Inferno slot machine to their gaming floor later this month.

They are reporting the new addition to hit their gambling sites on August 28, with Sky River Rewards members set to get exclusive first access to the slot machine.

The Chief Inferno slot machine is an extension of the well-known Chief series from Aristocrat – with the offering having multiplier stacks that include enhanced gold coin features – and a bonus meter mechanic.

Sky River Loyalty Members To Try Out Chief Inferno Slot Machine First

It’s also been confirmed that Sky River loyalty members will get to try the new Chief Inferno slot machine in a trial at Free Slot and Drawing on August 28.

Michael J Facenda (President of Sky River Casino) said “We’re thrilled to introduce the new, high-energy slot game, Chief Inferno. We continue to lead the way in Northern California when it comes to adding exciting, Las Vegas-style gaming options for our guests.”

With Aristocrat’s Gaming Chief Revenue Officer Kurt Gissane adding “The Chief game family continues to grow and we’re pleased to partner with Sky River to introduce the all-new Chief Inferno.”

Aristocrat Q1 Revenue Over $2bn

Leading slots provider Aristocrat reported $2.15bn in revenue for Q1 in 2025, which was up 9% from the same period in 2024.

The Chief Inferno slot machine launch comes hot on the heels of a recent growth period for Aristocrat in America.

Only last month in July the firm put in place their mobile PlayerMax app, cardless payment solution, plus other systems products at the Arizona-based Cliff Castle Casino – after a deal was signed at the end of 2024.

Aristocrat has also improved on their land-based coverage at various betting sites, with an increased digital presence.

Backed up with a six-year deal being signed in July with the Michigan Lottery to showcase their iLottery offering from 2026.

While in early August, the company also joined into a licensing deal with Hasbro to increase their branded gaming content, along with some other providers.